Inclined Home / casa design studio

Ramanattukara

India

Text description provided by the architects. Inclined home is a place perfect for relaxation and retirement life. To create such an experience, it was important to enhance its surroundings. One of the major positives of the site is its entry from the east. A good amount of warm morning sunlight enters the house through the large openings. At the entrance, four trees are planted to enhance the shade and the shadow of the house. These create different patterns at different times inside the house. The residence does not block the views of the surrounding. The landscape of the house is dominated most by tropical plants. The water body adjacent to the sit-out and pooja room has a small planter box in which Plumeria rubra is planted, giving an island effect that also creates an internal aura of reverence and tranquility.

As one enters the house, one can see that a foyer and a courtyard adjacent to the sit-out help to maintain privacy by detaching the sit-out from the other residential spaces. In this design, the roof was the most relevant element which reflects traditionality. The roofs are traditionally cladded with Mangalore tiles. The underside of the typically gabled roof is cladded with plywood and veneer. The elegance of the house is achieved through its form, material, and color palette.

The dining area in the west is the most incredible area where both the morning and evening are lit, it then extends to a platform with a lush green backdrop which restricts the harsh west sunlight. The space has a feeling of semi-outdoor space. The space in the residence is arranged parallel to each other with dining connecting them. The dining acts as a converging area for the rest of the spaces.

The house is zoned into a living area, and two bedrooms, with a balcony and a terrace on the first floor. The spaces are planned around the dining area with a large opening that flooded the houses with natural light which offers a deliberate engagement with the outside elements. The house performs well climatically as natural materials are used. The facade of the residence has its own features from the solid flat roof, sloping roof interweaved glass lush greens. All the spaces in the residence are designed to capture the natural light outside combined with lush green views.