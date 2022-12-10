Submit a Project Advertise
ArchDaily 2008-2022
Door House / Niji Architects
Door House / Niji Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Courtesy of Niji Architects

Door House / Niji Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeDoor House / Niji Architects - Interior Photography, BeamDoor House / Niji Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailDoor House / Niji Architects - Interior Photography, Bathtub, WindowsDoor House / Niji Architects - More Images+ 12

Houses
Meguro City, Japan
Text description provided by the architects. The building site for this residence is a flag lot within a flag lot, set back from the road and surrounded by neighboring houses. This tiny urban property was created when the developer subdivided an existing flag lot. The residents are a young couple around thirty years old with two children who wanted a home where they could host many guests.   

Door House / Niji Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
Courtesy of Niji Architects
Door House / Niji Architects - Image 14 of 17
Diagram
Door House / Niji Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail
Courtesy of Niji Architects

When we visited the property for the first time, we envisioned a light and air flooding softly into the house when the door was opened, and this became the guiding image for the project. Given a property on which views let alone natural light and ventilation were challenges, the keys to the design became the pole-shaped approach, the setback regulations on the north side, and the horizontal slice of sky visible on the south side.

Door House / Niji Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
Courtesy of Niji Architects
Door House / Niji Architects - Image 16 of 17
Section
Door House / Niji Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
Courtesy of Niji Architects

The setback regulations determined the tidy form and size of the volume, which we positioned at the back of the property with one exterior wall opening onto the approach like a door. This wall functions both as a structural and firewall. In addition, skylights face the sky to the south, where buildings are unlikely to be constructed in the future. These two features give the house an open, inviting atmosphere despite its small size. Thanks to its unusual form, the house itself seem to be saying, “Welcome home! Come in!” 

Door House / Niji Architects - Interior Photography
Courtesy of Niji Architects

Niji Architects
WoodConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan

