Juquiá House / UNA MUNIZVIEGAS

Architects: UNA MUNIZVIEGAS
- Area : 360 m²
- Year : 2021
Photographs :Bebete Viégas, Marcelo Jun
Manufacturers : Gaggenau, Anaiá, Arthur Decor, Casa Franceza, Construflama, Deca, Decor, Durval Assis, Ecodesign, Eleve, Hunter Douglas, Jmar Esquadrias, Marcenaria Da Fazenda, Marmoraria Butantã, Mekal, Tuboar
- Collaborators : Joaquin Gak, Julia Jabur, Larissa Urbano, Manuela Raitelli, Marie Lartigue, Matheus Pardal
- Structure : Companhia de Projetos
- Lighting Design : Ricardo Heder
- Landscape Design : Raul Pereira
- Installations : JPD
- Waterproofing : Proassp
- Air Conditioning : Bonar Engenharia Térmica
- Automation : Gilberto Floriano
- Legal Project : Fernando Martines
- Construction Firm : F2 Engenharia
- Model : Marcelo Jun
- City : São Paulo
- Country : Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Building a house in Sao Paulo aims to blur the boundaries between opened and closed spaces, inside and outside rooms, and covered and uncovered areas taking advantage of our climate. The design unveils a typically ten-meter-wide plot of the friendly neighborhood Jardim Paulistano, a privileged place in the city with stores, facilities, an abundance of trees, and infrastructure.
The main idea is to involve the building with gardens, terraces, and balconies extending to the interiors, forming a unique environment. The operation arranges the construction longitudinally along the linear plot, keeping free half of the five meters width. Thus, the vegetation is in the northern portion, ensuring a retreat for sunlight and permanent aeration to the house that pulls over the opposite border. The lot expands as the longest length is opened reinforcing this perception of spaciousness with balconies, patios, and the transparency of the living room. This idea could be a kind of rule for these townhouse neighborhood occupations.
The roof garden provides a wide view, associating the house with the urban landscape and geography in addition to the roof in the concrete structure. Two columns and the boundary wall support this floor and hang, in a metallic structure, the intermediate floor of the bedrooms. A continuous skylight next to the boundary allows natural lighting from the internal circulation and associates the interior of the house with the sky.
In the background, a second block becomes visible from the street and creates a screen against the high volume adjacent to the rear boundary. With services on the ground floor and a studio on the first floor, it is connected to the main body by a balcony that can be covered or uncovered by a light retractable system. The open staircase is the access to the roof.
The house of “sun and shade” to shelter the lives of the residents, as Marcel Breuer taught, is present in the dualities that make up this project: concrete, porous, light, heavy, opaque, transparent, rough, delicate, material, vegetal, gravitational and aerial.