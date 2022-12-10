Juquiá House / UNA MUNIZVIEGAS

+ 36

Houses • São Paulo, Brazil Architects: UNA MUNIZVIEGAS

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 360 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Bebete Viégas, Marcelo Jun

Collaborators : Joaquin Gak, Julia Jabur, Larissa Urbano, Manuela Raitelli, Marie Lartigue, Matheus Pardal

Structure : Companhia de Projetos

Lighting Design : Ricardo Heder

Landscape Design : Raul Pereira

Installations : JPD

Waterproofing : Proassp

Air Conditioning : Bonar Engenharia Térmica

Automation : Gilberto Floriano

Legal Project : Fernando Martines

Construction Firm : F2 Engenharia

Model : Marcelo Jun

City : São Paulo

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Building a house in Sao Paulo aims to blur the boundaries between opened and closed spaces, inside and outside rooms, and covered and uncovered areas taking advantage of our climate. The design unveils a typically ten-meter-wide plot of the friendly neighborhood Jardim Paulistano, a privileged place in the city with stores, facilities, an abundance of trees, and infrastructure.

The main idea is to involve the building with gardens, terraces, and balconies extending to the interiors, forming a unique environment. The operation arranges the construction longitudinally along the linear plot, keeping free half of the five meters width. Thus, the vegetation is in the northern portion, ensuring a retreat for sunlight and permanent aeration to the house that pulls over the opposite border. The lot expands as the longest length is opened reinforcing this perception of spaciousness with balconies, patios, and the transparency of the living room. This idea could be a kind of rule for these townhouse neighborhood occupations.

The roof garden provides a wide view, associating the house with the urban landscape and geography in addition to the roof in the concrete structure. Two columns and the boundary wall support this floor and hang, in a metallic structure, the intermediate floor of the bedrooms. A continuous skylight next to the boundary allows natural lighting from the internal circulation and associates the interior of the house with the sky.

In the background, a second block becomes visible from the street and creates a screen against the high volume adjacent to the rear boundary. With services on the ground floor and a studio on the first floor, it is connected to the main body by a balcony that can be covered or uncovered by a light retractable system. The open staircase is the access to the roof.

The house of “sun and shade” to shelter the lives of the residents, as Marcel Breuer taught, is present in the dualities that make up this project: concrete, porous, light, heavy, opaque, transparent, rough, delicate, material, vegetal, gravitational and aerial.