Villa Ronsard / Calmm architecture

+ 15

Houses • Boulogne-Billancourt, France Architects: Calmm architecture

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Rodrigo Apolaya

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Wienerberger ACOVA , rp-technick Manufacturers :

Lead Architects : Luis Masia Massoni, Fabio Cavaterra

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The plot is located in the Villa Ronsard, perpendicular to Boulevard Jean Jaurès, a major commercial thoroughfare in Boulogne-Billancourt. The Villa constitutes a real barrier to the large flows of the boulevard and gives the plot a decidedly bucolic character.

The plan rigorously respects the perimeter of the existing warehouse and responds to the challenge of replacing a 60 m² warehouse with a 140 m² townhouse while preserving the sunlight exposure of the surrounding buildings. In consultation with the neighbors, we straightened a section of the roof and integrated night areas.

The voids around which the living areas are structured around, and the terraces oriented to the north of the plot, allow the rooms on the lower level to be lit and give great luminous quality to the basement. Natural light structures the path through the building and defines the atmosphere of each space.