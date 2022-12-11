Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. France
  5. Villa Ronsard / Calmm architecture

Villa Ronsard / Calmm architecture

Save
Villa Ronsard / Calmm architecture
Save this picture!
Villa Ronsard / Calmm architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail
© Rodrigo Apolaya

Villa Ronsard / Calmm architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail, GardenVilla Ronsard / Calmm architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, FacadeVilla Ronsard / Calmm architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeVilla Ronsard / Calmm architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamVilla Ronsard / Calmm architecture - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Boulogne-Billancourt, France
  • Architects: Calmm architecture
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Rodrigo Apolaya
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Wienerberger, ACOVA, rp-technick
  • Lead Architects : Luis Masia Massoni, Fabio Cavaterra
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Villa Ronsard / Calmm architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Rodrigo Apolaya
Save this picture!
Villa Ronsard / Calmm architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail, Garden
© Rodrigo Apolaya

Text description provided by the architects. The plot is located in the Villa Ronsard, perpendicular to Boulevard Jean Jaurès, a major commercial thoroughfare in Boulogne-Billancourt. The Villa constitutes a real barrier to the large flows of the boulevard and gives the plot a decidedly bucolic character.

Save this picture!
Villa Ronsard / Calmm architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Rodrigo Apolaya
Save this picture!
Villa Ronsard / Calmm architecture - Image 15 of 20
Axonometric

The plan rigorously respects the perimeter of the existing warehouse and responds to the challenge of replacing a 60 m² warehouse with a 140 m² townhouse while preserving the sunlight exposure of the surrounding buildings.  In consultation with the neighbors, we straightened a section of the roof and integrated night areas.

Save this picture!
Villa Ronsard / Calmm architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Rodrigo Apolaya
Save this picture!
Villa Ronsard / Calmm architecture - Interior Photography, Windows
© Rodrigo Apolaya
Save this picture!
Villa Ronsard / Calmm architecture - Image 17 of 20
Ground Floor Plan

The voids around which the living areas are structured around, and the terraces oriented to the north of the plot, allow the rooms on the lower level to be lit and give great luminous quality to the basement. Natural light structures the path through the building and defines the atmosphere of each space.

Save this picture!
Villa Ronsard / Calmm architecture - Interior Photography, Windows
© Rodrigo Apolaya

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Calmm architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesFrance
Cite: "Villa Ronsard / Calmm architecture" 11 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/993451/villa-ronsard-calmm-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags