World
  5. UNA VOZ, UNA IMAGEN Exposition / SOLAR

UNA VOZ, UNA IMAGEN Exposition / SOLAR

UNA VOZ, UNA IMAGEN Exposition / SOLAR

UNA VOZ, UNA IMAGEN Exposition / SOLAR - Interior PhotographyUNA VOZ, UNA IMAGEN Exposition / SOLAR - Interior Photography, Brick, Arch, ArcadeUNA VOZ, UNA IMAGEN Exposition / SOLAR - Interior Photography, Brick, ArchUNA VOZ, UNA IMAGEN Exposition / SOLAR - Interior Photography, Brick, ArcadeUNA VOZ, UNA IMAGEN Exposition / SOLAR - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Museums & Exhibit, Temporary Installations
Madrid, Spain
  • Curatorship : María Virginia Jaua
  • Exhibition Design : Solar (Pablo Canga + Ana Herreros), Marta Jarabo
  • Organization : Centro de Cultura Contemporánea Conde Duque, Espai d’Art Contemporani de Castelló (EACC)
  • Collaborators : Formica, HD Faber, Panaled
  • Production Coordination : una más una
  • Audiovisual And Lighting Assembly : Creamos Technology
  • Program : Instalación
  • City : Madrid
  • Country : Spain
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
UNA VOZ, UNA IMAGEN Exposition / SOLAR - Interior Photography, Brick, Arch, Arcade
© Aurea Rodríguez

Text description provided by the architects. The exhibition ‘ONE VOICE / ONE IMAGE’ was born out of a desire to explore different ways of analyzing images of our time — “like two dimensions, between presence and representation,” in the words of the curator, Maria Virginia Jaua.

UNA VOZ, UNA IMAGEN Exposition / SOLAR - Interior Photography
© Aurea Rodríguez

The result is presented in sound form: thirteen oral deliveries, one by each of the artists invited, who “reflect on images that sometimes are not strictly of their making, but which nevertheless inhabit their creations.” The voices thus ‘materialize’ works that, precisely, lack material form.

UNA VOZ, UNA IMAGEN Exposition / SOLAR - Interior Photography, Brick, Arcade
© Aurea Rodríguez
UNA VOZ, UNA IMAGEN Exposition / SOLAR - Image 14 of 15
Vaults
UNA VOZ, UNA IMAGEN Exposition / SOLAR - Interior Photography, Brick
© Patricia Nieto

In line with the purpose of the exhibition, and addressing the historical and symbolic weight of the Condeduque Center’s vaulted hall, the space designed by Solar (Pablo Canga + Ana Herreros) — in collaboration with Marta Jarabo — exploits the concept of immateriality through a single element: the mirror. This decision has been instrumental in generating a duplicity of reality, while the exhibition pieces and the furniture produce a play of reflections, simultaneously dissolving in the space, multiplying, and expanding their meanings.

UNA VOZ, UNA IMAGEN Exposition / SOLAR - Interior Photography
© Patricia Nieto

The gist of the project is concentrated in the entrance vault. Two abstract volumes of the same size – one vertical, the other horizontal – welcome the visitor and give the information necessary for them to understand the show and move through it freely, in this way improving upon traditional exhibition schemes in which graphics and architecture operate separately. Meanwhile, in the rooms displaying the works of the artists (organized into four themes: art, sociology, city, politics), whose voices flood the four remaining vaults, there are hardly any of the mirror-clad seats seen in the entrance hall.

UNA VOZ, UNA IMAGEN Exposition / SOLAR - Interior Photography, Lighting, Arch
© Patricia Nieto

Also fundamental to the project are reuse of materials and an economy of means. As a result, the geometry of the entrance hall’s volumes are the result of recycling structures in disuse, the screens can be taken apart for better storage and transport, and when the exhibition ends, the seats will become part of the museum’s furniture.

UNA VOZ, UNA IMAGEN Exposition / SOLAR - Interior Photography, Brick, Arch
© Aurea Rodríguez
UNA VOZ, UNA IMAGEN Exposition / SOLAR - Interior Photography, Brick, Arch
© Aurea Rodríguez

Just like the works commissioned to the artists by the curator, the design of the space for ‘ONE VOICE / ONE IMAGE’ seeks to stimulate reflection on the part of visitors, and to give an impetus to the formation of a critical view of the images, with the ultimate aim of developing a narrative for our times.

UNA VOZ, UNA IMAGEN Exposition / SOLAR - Interior Photography, Brick, Arch, Arcade
© Patricia Nieto

Project location

Address:C. del Conde Duque, 11, 28015 Madrid, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
SOLAR
Office

Cite: "UNA VOZ, UNA IMAGEN Exposition / SOLAR" [Exposición UNA VOZ, UNA IMAGEN / SOLAR] 08 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/993431/una-voz-una-imagen-exposition-solar> ISSN 0719-8884

