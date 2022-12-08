Submit a Project Advertise
HH House / Flat6 architects + aestudiooo - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Trieu Chien

HH House / Flat6 architects + aestudiooo - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailHH House / Flat6 architects + aestudiooo - Exterior Photography, TableHH House / Flat6 architects + aestudiooo - Interior Photography, ChairHH House / Flat6 architects + aestudiooo - Interior PhotographyHH House / Flat6 architects + aestudiooo - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Vietnam
  • Architects: Flat6 architects, aestudiooo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  280
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Trieu Chien
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  INAX, Rangdong
HH House / Flat6 architects + aestudiooo - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Trieu Chien

Text description provided by the architects. One of the recurring questions, when we design narrowed tube houses in the urban context, is: How to create spaces that facilitate interactions and communications between family members?

HH House / Flat6 architects + aestudiooo - Interior Photography
© Trieu Chien
HH House / Flat6 architects + aestudiooo - Image 22 of 23
Plans
HH House / Flat6 architects + aestudiooo - Exterior Photography, Table
© Trieu Chien

In order to achieve it, creating and enhancing voids within the house is important and necessary, but there are always “conflicts”.  Particularly in HH House, 3 generations live together despite the gap in age and the peculiar habits of each family member that result in the need for personal and private spaces – solid spaces. Those enclosed spaces take up a significantly large part of the house’s volume while reducing the interaction of family members.

HH House / Flat6 architects + aestudiooo - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Trieu Chien
HH House / Flat6 architects + aestudiooo - Image 23 of 23
Section
HH House / Flat6 architects + aestudiooo - Interior Photography, Chair
© Trieu Chien

The structure of HH House is formed by continuously changing the level of the floors. This act helps the flow of the spaces to be continuous while forming open spaces which arouse connectivity in both private and communal spaces.

HH House / Flat6 architects + aestudiooo - Interior Photography
© Trieu Chien

Communal spaces are positioned in the center of the house vertically and surrounded by private rooms following the distance policy; the closest distance to the communal space is prioritized to the grandfather’s room, followed by the parent’s room and the children’s room.

HH House / Flat6 architects + aestudiooo - Interior Photography
© Trieu Chien

In-between private and communal spaces are buffer zones. It not only enhances the micro-climate in the house but also blurs the border between private and communal spaces. As a result, everyone can choose for themselves “their own personal sky” while still having a chance to signal and connect to one another through glances, gestures, or sounds. Under this roof, at every corner of the house, they can easily call: “Come down, dinner is ready to serve” or “It’s teatime!”

HH House / Flat6 architects + aestudiooo - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Trieu Chien

