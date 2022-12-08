HH House / Flat6 architects + aestudiooo

+ 18

Houses • Vietnam Architects: Flat6 architects, aestudiooo

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 280 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2020

Photographs Photographs : Trieu Chien

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : INAX , Rangdong

Country : Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. One of the recurring questions, when we design narrowed tube houses in the urban context, is: How to create spaces that facilitate interactions and communications between family members?

In order to achieve it, creating and enhancing voids within the house is important and necessary, but there are always “conflicts”. Particularly in HH House, 3 generations live together despite the gap in age and the peculiar habits of each family member that result in the need for personal and private spaces – solid spaces. Those enclosed spaces take up a significantly large part of the house’s volume while reducing the interaction of family members.

The structure of HH House is formed by continuously changing the level of the floors. This act helps the flow of the spaces to be continuous while forming open spaces which arouse connectivity in both private and communal spaces.

Communal spaces are positioned in the center of the house vertically and surrounded by private rooms following the distance policy; the closest distance to the communal space is prioritized to the grandfather’s room, followed by the parent’s room and the children’s room.

In-between private and communal spaces are buffer zones. It not only enhances the micro-climate in the house but also blurs the border between private and communal spaces. As a result, everyone can choose for themselves “their own personal sky” while still having a chance to signal and connect to one another through glances, gestures, or sounds. Under this roof, at every corner of the house, they can easily call: “Come down, dinner is ready to serve” or “It’s teatime!”