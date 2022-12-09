Three Summits House / Estudio Gutiérrez Irribarran

+ 8

Collaborator : Carolina Irribarren

Calculator Engineer : Alexis Bello

Interiorism : Carolina Irribarren

City : Villarrica

Country : Chile

Text description provided by the architects. The Tres Cumbres house is part of a two-house project in southern Chile, between fields of strong agricultural character dominated by barns and gabled sheds. From this context arises the need to insert harmoniously into the landscape and make the contemporary quality of life compatible with the tradition of the countryside that surrounds us.

From a distance, three gabled volumes appear between the trees and at a second glance, the contemporary character of the house is shown with windows in extraordinary formats to catch the sun and the forest in all its magnitude.

The three volumes allow us to lower the scale of the project to smaller and more friendly units with the landscape and the human scale, in addition to paying tribute to the profile of the mountains that always accompany us throughout all of Chile. From the inside we contemplate the view of the forest at all its heights, enjoying its changes in the four seasons from a comfortable, illuminated, and warm space to enjoy the long winter.

A fundamental requirement is also to enjoy the exterior all year long, protected from rain and sun in winter as well as in summer, which is achieved by including a covered terrace integrated into the house to maintain the simple line of the facade.

In a simple tour, we achieve independence between the three main instances of the house: main room, children's area, and common space, and we catch the sun looking northeast with large windows in all rooms, while the service spaces face south smaller windows to prevent heat loss.

The wooden structure rests on concrete foundations and is reinforced with steel due to our seismic nature, the floor is made of polished concrete and the interior and exterior walls are lined with wood except in some wet areas.