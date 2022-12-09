Submit a Project Advertise
  Three Summits House / Estudio Gutiérrez Irribarran

Three Summits House / Estudio Gutiérrez Irribarran - Exterior Photography, Windows, Beam
Three Summits House / Estudio Gutiérrez Irribarran - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Beam
Three Summits House / Estudio Gutiérrez Irribarran - Interior Photography, Windows, Deck, Beam

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Villarrica, Chile
  • Collaborator : Carolina Irribarren
  • Calculator Engineer : Alexis Bello
  • Interiorism : Carolina Irribarren
  • City : Villarrica
  • Country : Chile
© Cristóbal Valdés
© Cristóbal Valdés

Text description provided by the architects. The Tres Cumbres house is part of a two-house project in southern Chile, between fields of strong agricultural character dominated by barns and gabled sheds. From this context arises the need to insert harmoniously into the landscape and make the contemporary quality of life compatible with the tradition of the countryside that surrounds us.

© Cristóbal Valdés
© Cristóbal Valdés

From a distance, three gabled volumes appear between the trees and at a second glance, the contemporary character of the house is shown with windows in extraordinary formats to catch the sun and the forest in all its magnitude.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The three volumes allow us to lower the scale of the project to smaller and more friendly units with the landscape and the human scale, in addition to paying tribute to the profile of the mountains that always accompany us throughout all of Chile. From the inside we contemplate the view of the forest at all its heights, enjoying its changes in the four seasons from a comfortable, illuminated, and warm space to enjoy the long winter.

© Cristóbal Valdés
© Cristóbal Valdés
© Cristóbal Valdés
© Cristóbal Valdés

A fundamental requirement is also to enjoy the exterior all year long, protected from rain and sun in winter as well as in summer, which is achieved by including a covered terrace integrated into the house to maintain the simple line of the facade.

© Cristóbal Valdés
© Cristóbal Valdés

In a simple tour, we achieve independence between the three main instances of the house: main room, children's area, and common space, and we catch the sun looking northeast with large windows in all rooms, while the service spaces face south smaller windows to prevent heat loss.

Detail
Detail

The wooden structure rests on concrete foundations and is reinforced with steel due to our seismic nature, the floor is made of polished concrete and the interior and exterior walls are lined with wood except in some wet areas.

© Cristóbal Valdés
© Cristóbal Valdés

Estudio Gutiérrez Irribarran
Wood

Cite: "Three Summits House / Estudio Gutiérrez Irribarran" [Casa tres cumbres / Estudio Gutiérrez Irribarran] 09 Dec 2022. ArchDaily.

