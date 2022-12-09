TP House / 2929 Design Lab

+ 18

Architect : Nonnapat Nonthaman

City : Tambon Chang Phueak

Country : Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. With the condition of the project’s site location having 20 meters wide and 80 meters long which is considered a challenging land type in the design of single detached houses in the city. One of the design criteria comes from the owner’s request, he loves to write and read books and always exercises to keep himself to be in a good health. We have imagined this house which has a very private, serene, and a lot of greenery space and integrating with exercising units (gym, outdoor swimming pool, and running track).

Our design begins to lay out the concept and design process not only from the question of how to connect the whole living units while keeping the sense of separation but also from the question of how to create a sense of continuity linking the front to the far back. We come up with the idea of “the Wall”. The wall becomes the visual element that helps us create the sense of a compartment at same time linking other parts of the house come together. We also use the wall to create an enclosed space with the inner garden (courtyard), which allows each living unit to alter the opening, the flow of air, light, and atmosphere.

TP House is a one-story house with an area of 500 sq.m. on the ground floor (800 sq.m. including the rooftop), consisting of two main compartments. The front compartment is a location of the dining room, living room, a guest chamber, including the way up to the rooftop facility like 60 m. long-running track. A back compartment is a private unit consisting of a master bedroom, dressing room, main bathroom, and a private library surrounding a large fishpond and a greenery garden.

The swimming and gym will be located at the center of these two compartments. The walls, the main architectural feature, are quite large and they are cladded with volcanic stone. Once the volcanic walls are composed of a cast concrete ceiling showing the trace of the wooden formwork and a cast concrete cylinder pillar showing the mixture of smoothness and roughness on the surface, they create a feeling of connection to the modern lifestyle in a combination of tropical ways of living. That is the goal we want to achieve.

Moving from the ground and walking through the alley of the staircase, we would like to create a sense of transformation for the rooftop area. The rooftop is 60 meters in length and can be used for jogging and exercising. For other parts of the roof, we prepare for solar panel installation. This area is unique and special because every morning and before sunset, it gives you a picturesque scene, and a panoramic view of Doi Suthep Mountain, the holy mountain of Chiang Mai which the local people worship and respect.