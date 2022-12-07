Submit a Project Advertise
World
RP Duplex / Erez Shani Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, ChairRP Duplex / Erez Shani Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailRP Duplex / Erez Shani Architecture - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, ChairRP Duplex / Erez Shani Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, ChairRP Duplex / Erez Shani Architecture - More Images

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartment Interiors
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
  • Landscaping : Ganan al Ha'Gag
  • Metalwork : Whitson Yogev, Shlomo Dora
  • Woodworks : Kamoor
  • City : Tel Aviv-Yafo
  • Country : Israel
RP Duplex / Erez Shani Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Tal Nisim

Text description provided by the architects. Geometric and technical constraints were key to the design language which was chosen for this Duplex apartment in Central Tel Aviv. Instead of concealing the Mechanical and Electrical systems of the apartment, the decision was to expose them and make them an integral part of the design. A concrete envelope, which is rich in texture, was chosen for the ceiling and feature wall, and careful attention was given to the display of the client's eclectic collections, throughout the different spaces of the project.

RP Duplex / Erez Shani Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair
© Tal Nisim
RP Duplex / Erez Shani Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Shelving, Windows
© Tal Nisim
RP Duplex / Erez Shani Architecture - Image 20 of 21
Plans
RP Duplex / Erez Shani Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Chair
© Tal Nisim

The Duplex was designed as an upside-down layout, utilizing the larger floor plan, situated on the top, for the Living, Dining, and Kitchen spaces. Whereas 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms were located on the smaller bottom floor. A key element at the core of the design is a steel staircase that cantilevers on one side from the concrete feature wall and is connected to a delicate continuous balustrade, constructed of very thin steel rods.

RP Duplex / Erez Shani Architecture - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Tal Nisim
RP Duplex / Erez Shani Architecture - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Chair
© Tal Nisim

Since the apartment is part of a newly built extension to an existing building, the location of the main entrance, at the center of the floor plan, was a given. This dissects the top floor plan into 2 wings. On the west, the living room features floor-to-ceiling windows which buffer the indoor space from the balcony and its Flora, whereas on the east, the kitchen and dining elements are connected in one space, which faces its own balcony and outdoor dining area.

RP Duplex / Erez Shani Architecture - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Tal Nisim

Project location

Address:Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel

Cite: "RP Duplex / Erez Shani Architecture" 07 Dec 2022. ArchDaily.

