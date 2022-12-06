Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. France
  5. Trinity Tower / Cro&Co Architecture

Trinity Tower / Cro&Co Architecture

Save
Trinity Tower / Cro&Co Architecture
Save this picture!
Trinity Tower / Cro&Co Architecture - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Facade
© Luc Boegly

Trinity Tower / Cro&Co Architecture - Exterior Photography, FacadeTrinity Tower / Cro&Co Architecture - Exterior Photography, FacadeTrinity Tower / Cro&Co Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, GlassTrinity Tower / Cro&Co Architecture - Interior Photography, FacadeTrinity Tower / Cro&Co Architecture - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Office Buildings, Retail
France
  • Design Team : Jean-Luc Crochon, Francesca Benente, Federica Bestonso, Daniel Durassier, David Lefrant, Benjamin Liatoud
  • Facade Engineering : Arcora
  • Artist : Ateliers Cruz-Diez
  • Environmental & Sustainability Consultants : ALTO
  • Signage : Gérard Plenacoste
  • Building Control Office : Socotec
  • Fire Security : CSD FACES
  • Surveyor : Cabinet P. Fauchère et M. Le Floch
  • Ecologist : Phytoconseil
  • General Contractor : BATEG
  • Country : France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Trinity Tower / Cro&Co Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Luc Boegly
Save this picture!
Trinity Tower / Cro&Co Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Luc Boegly

Text description provided by the architects. Designed by Cro&Co Architecture, Trinity Tower serves as a model and manifesto for the tall building of the future, imagined with well-being and sustainability at the heart through reconnecting users to their environment. Located in the Paris La Défense business district, Trinity Tower is a 32-story high-rise built atop a seven-lane roadway, an impressive feat of civil engineering and a first in France. Besides 46,000 m² of office space and 4,000 m² of services, the development includes over 3,500m² of public space, facilitating open interaction throughout to bring together various formerly disconnected neighborhoods.

Save this picture!
Trinity Tower / Cro&Co Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Cityscape
© Luc Boegly
Save this picture!
Trinity Tower / Cro&Co Architecture - Image 24 of 35
Plan - Site

Trinity is La Défense's first tower to develop an off-center core, a "heart of life" with exterior glass-walled elevators in the façade; allowing for visibility of activity in the building from outside and for users to take advantage of the sweeping landscape views of La Défense. The large, vegetated terraces and the community spaces are located near the elevator lobbies working as improvised meeting points. A series of other informal social areas are added on different floors. At the top of the tower, six floors merge into three duplexes with connecting convenience stairs. The 25th floor has a panoramic terrace, a large meeting room, and a wellness center, offering various shared amenities with a view.

Save this picture!
Trinity Tower / Cro&Co Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Luc Boegly
Save this picture!
Trinity Tower / Cro&Co Architecture - Interior Photography
© Luc Boegly

The tower has a total of 1,500 m² of outdoor spaces (8 terraces, 12 loggias, and 23 balconies). The project is also a model for sustainability. Beyond planted terraces on every floor, Trinity Tower introduced bioclimatic glass façades and operable windows in each second façade grid to create interaction between inside and outside. It prioritized the use of local and low-carbon materials including low-carbon concrete, which emits 30% less carbon than conventional concrete. Additional sustainability efforts include the reuse of energy and an incentive for different means of transport, including a large 200-space bike room.

Save this picture!
Trinity Tower / Cro&Co Architecture - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Luc Boegly
Save this picture!
Trinity Tower / Cro&Co Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Glass
© Luc Boegly

Trinity is at the intersection of architecture and urbanism. Its concrete solutions contribute to transforming the former monofunctional business center of La Défense into a meshed city district: 3,500 m² of landscaped and public spaces will be created in its wake, linking the Cnit and Coupole-Régnault neighborhoods and offering public services. Trinity Tower has previously received multiple awards including the Grands Prix du Design 2022, Trophées de la construction 2021, Trophées de l’Ascenseur 2021, and the Prix SIATI 2020. CTBUH also recognized the building in 2021 with the Urban Habitat - Single Site Award of Excellence. Most recently, Trinity Tower won the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat’s (CTBUH) coveted Best Tall Office Building Award on November 2022.

Save this picture!
Trinity Tower / Cro&Co Architecture - Interior Photography
© Luc Boegly

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:La Défense, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Cro&Co Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureOfficesOffice buildingsCommercial ArchitectureRetailFrance
Cite: "Trinity Tower / Cro&Co Architecture" 06 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/993288/trinity-tower-cro-and-co-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags