Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Ecuador
  5. Cholan Nests House / La Cabina de la Curiosidad + Marie Combette + Daniel Moreno Flores

Cholan Nests House / La Cabina de la Curiosidad + Marie Combette + Daniel Moreno Flores

Save
Cholan Nests House / La Cabina de la Curiosidad + Marie Combette + Daniel Moreno Flores

Cholan Nests House / La Cabina de la Curiosidad + Marie Combette + Daniel Moreno Flores - Interior PhotographyCholan Nests House / La Cabina de la Curiosidad + Marie Combette + Daniel Moreno Flores - Interior Photography, BeamCholan Nests House / La Cabina de la Curiosidad + Marie Combette + Daniel Moreno Flores - Interior Photography, Wood, Windows, BeamCholan Nests House / La Cabina de la Curiosidad + Marie Combette + Daniel Moreno Flores - Interior PhotographyCholan Nests House / La Cabina de la Curiosidad + Marie Combette + Daniel Moreno Flores - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses, Restoration
Perucho, Ecuador
  • Architecture Team : David Rodríguez
  • Engineer : Patricio Cevallos
  • Construction : Luis Guamán, Daniel Cepeda, Paul Cepeda, Luis Araque, Italo Vita
  • Plumbing : Geovanny Toaquiza
  • Electricity : Luis Morales
  • Illustrations : Carlos Valverde
  • City : Perucho
  • Country : Ecuador
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Cholan Nests House / La Cabina de la Curiosidad + Marie Combette + Daniel Moreno Flores - Interior Photography
© JAG Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The original house is a simple construction in the rural area of Perucho (35 km from Quito), with a block wall structure initially designed as a warehouse. Little by little it has been inhabited, patched, and fixed, when necessary, for which, a complete rehabilitation was needed to realize the potential of the space.

Save this picture!
Cholan Nests House / La Cabina de la Curiosidad + Marie Combette + Daniel Moreno Flores - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© JAG Studio

The Challenges. The main shortcomings of the house were: little light entry and little connectivity with its landscape both near and far. The space was cold and with humidity in the walls. The original roof was in poor condition and on the verge of falling down, as it had many broken places in a heavy roof with clay tiles.

Save this picture!
Cholan Nests House / La Cabina de la Curiosidad + Marie Combette + Daniel Moreno Flores - Image 29 of 30
Longitudinal section
Save this picture!
Cholan Nests House / La Cabina de la Curiosidad + Marie Combette + Daniel Moreno Flores - Image 28 of 30
Cross section

At the time of facing the problem, and due to a reduced budget, we decided to use the existing infrastructure, preserving valuable resources. The project is both a house and a studio, with a commitment to practical and functional architecture.

Save this picture!
Cholan Nests House / La Cabina de la Curiosidad + Marie Combette + Daniel Moreno Flores - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© JAG Studio
Save this picture!
Cholan Nests House / La Cabina de la Curiosidad + Marie Combette + Daniel Moreno Flores - Interior Photography, Wood, Windows, Beam
© JAG Studio

Actions. The architectural project consisted of rethinking the roof, as a potentiating opportunity. With a proposal for a lighter roof, we expanded the space: metal sheeting (lighter), eucalyptus pingo structure (economical, common material and easy to obtain); coconut fiber (natural thermal insulation); egg trays (economic acoustic insulation); chopped cane (covers a large surface and is quick to install). With the change of roof, enough height is created to suspend two new bedrooms and two nests, to this ceiling, occupying the existing beams of the space.

Save this picture!
Cholan Nests House / La Cabina de la Curiosidad + Marie Combette + Daniel Moreno Flores - Interior Photography
© JAG Studio

From a house configured as a closed construction, we were able to raise the roof and add windows while maintaining the original walls. These changes allow light to enter and air to circulate, and now it is possible to see the distant mountains, the nearby fields, and a nearby tree called a Cholán, an endemic specie.

Save this picture!
Cholan Nests House / La Cabina de la Curiosidad + Marie Combette + Daniel Moreno Flores - Interior Photography
© Marie Combette

To improve drainage and reduce humidity we treated the existing block walls with a rubber sealant and added a septic tank.  This also reinforced the existing block walls to consolidate the system.

Save this picture!
Cholan Nests House / La Cabina de la Curiosidad + Marie Combette + Daniel Moreno Flores - Image 26 of 30
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Cholan Nests House / La Cabina de la Curiosidad + Marie Combette + Daniel Moreno Flores - Image 27 of 30
Plan - 1st floor

The Space. We maintained the original configuration of the house. Taking stock of the existing resources, we removed a nonstructural wall on the first floor, thus creating a larger and more communicative environment, creating a flexible space. From the dismantling of the original ceiling, beams and wooden boards were recycled to build a subfloor and unify levels between the kitchen and the living room, now connected to the garden. In addition, the studio is next to the entrance and also to the bathroom. The spatial volume changed completely, enriching the experience of the inhabitants.

Save this picture!
Cholan Nests House / La Cabina de la Curiosidad + Marie Combette + Daniel Moreno Flores - Interior Photography
© JAG Studio
Save this picture!
Cholan Nests House / La Cabina de la Curiosidad + Marie Combette + Daniel Moreno Flores - Interior Photography
© JAG Studio
Save this picture!
Cholan Nests House / La Cabina de la Curiosidad + Marie Combette + Daniel Moreno Flores - Interior Photography
© Marie Combette

It is a handcrafted construction, which seeks to solve efficiently and economically, with materials that allow to build quickly. It is a house/artist studio that satisfies the wishes of the owners, both spatiality and esthetically.

Save this picture!
Cholan Nests House / La Cabina de la Curiosidad + Marie Combette + Daniel Moreno Flores - Exterior Photography
© JAG Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Daniel Moreno Flores
Office
Marie Combette
Office
La Cabina de la Curiosidad
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRestorationEcuador
Cite: "Cholan Nests House / La Cabina de la Curiosidad + Marie Combette + Daniel Moreno Flores" [Casa los nidos del Cholán / La Cabina de la Curiosidad + Marie Combette + Daniel Moreno Flores] 06 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/993264/cholan-nests-house-la-cabina-de-la-curiosidad-plus-marie-combette-plus-daniel-moreno-flores> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags