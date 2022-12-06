Cholan Nests House / La Cabina de la Curiosidad + Marie Combette + Daniel Moreno Flores

+ 25

Architecture Team : David Rodríguez

Engineer : Patricio Cevallos

Construction : Luis Guamán, Daniel Cepeda, Paul Cepeda, Luis Araque, Italo Vita

Plumbing : Geovanny Toaquiza

Electricity : Luis Morales

Illustrations : Carlos Valverde

City : Perucho

Country : Ecuador

Text description provided by the architects. The original house is a simple construction in the rural area of Perucho (35 km from Quito), with a block wall structure initially designed as a warehouse. Little by little it has been inhabited, patched, and fixed, when necessary, for which, a complete rehabilitation was needed to realize the potential of the space.

The Challenges. The main shortcomings of the house were: little light entry and little connectivity with its landscape both near and far. The space was cold and with humidity in the walls. The original roof was in poor condition and on the verge of falling down, as it had many broken places in a heavy roof with clay tiles.

At the time of facing the problem, and due to a reduced budget, we decided to use the existing infrastructure, preserving valuable resources. The project is both a house and a studio, with a commitment to practical and functional architecture.

Actions. The architectural project consisted of rethinking the roof, as a potentiating opportunity. With a proposal for a lighter roof, we expanded the space: metal sheeting (lighter), eucalyptus pingo structure (economical, common material and easy to obtain); coconut fiber (natural thermal insulation); egg trays (economic acoustic insulation); chopped cane (covers a large surface and is quick to install). With the change of roof, enough height is created to suspend two new bedrooms and two nests, to this ceiling, occupying the existing beams of the space.

From a house configured as a closed construction, we were able to raise the roof and add windows while maintaining the original walls. These changes allow light to enter and air to circulate, and now it is possible to see the distant mountains, the nearby fields, and a nearby tree called a Cholán, an endemic specie.

To improve drainage and reduce humidity we treated the existing block walls with a rubber sealant and added a septic tank. This also reinforced the existing block walls to consolidate the system.

The Space. We maintained the original configuration of the house. Taking stock of the existing resources, we removed a nonstructural wall on the first floor, thus creating a larger and more communicative environment, creating a flexible space. From the dismantling of the original ceiling, beams and wooden boards were recycled to build a subfloor and unify levels between the kitchen and the living room, now connected to the garden. In addition, the studio is next to the entrance and also to the bathroom. The spatial volume changed completely, enriching the experience of the inhabitants.

It is a handcrafted construction, which seeks to solve efficiently and economically, with materials that allow to build quickly. It is a house/artist studio that satisfies the wishes of the owners, both spatiality and esthetically.