Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Earth Farmhouse / Studio Verge

Earth Farmhouse / Studio Verge

Save
Earth Farmhouse / Studio Verge

Earth Farmhouse / Studio Verge - Exterior Photography, Windows, ForestEarth Farmhouse / Studio Verge - Exterior Photography, WindowsEarth Farmhouse / Studio Verge - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop, Windows, BeamEarth Farmhouse / Studio Verge - Exterior Photography, WindowsEarth Farmhouse / Studio Verge - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Jowlagiri, India
  • Principal Architect : Sharanya Iyer
  • Senior Architect : Smrithi P
  • Junior Architect : Prerana NT
  • Interns : Mithali Konety, Shanti Yelchuru
  • Structural Design : S N ULLAS
  • Soil Test : S N ULLAS
  • Civil Subcontractor : Mevaram Kumwat
  • Woodwork : Punam Chand Godara
  • Metal Work : Ithris Ahmed
  • Tile Work : Ithris Ahmed
  • City : Jowlagiri
  • Country : India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Earth Farmhouse / Studio Verge - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Akila Venkat & Chakkaravarthy

Text description provided by the architects. This farmhouse is perched in the southeast corner of a 2-acre farmland flanked by a stream to the south, cultivated farmland to the north and a majestic forest view, downhill towards the west.

Save this picture!
Earth Farmhouse / Studio Verge - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Akila Venkat & Chakkaravarthy
Save this picture!
Earth Farmhouse / Studio Verge - Image 21 of 23
Plan
Save this picture!
Earth Farmhouse / Studio Verge - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Akila Venkat & Chakkaravarthy

A central studio space with an attached pantry and toilet forms the core area of the layout, paired with a bedroom and toilet suite linked using a wedged verandah space for outdoor living space. The verandah envelopes around the studio allow for future expansion of the layout with further addition of bedroom suites. The wedged plan of the house looks to capture the tranquil view of the reserve forest beyond and create shaded outdoor living pockets to spend time outdoors rather than indoors, given the natural setting.  

Save this picture!
Earth Farmhouse / Studio Verge - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Akila Venkat & Chakkaravarthy
Save this picture!
Earth Farmhouse / Studio Verge - Image 23 of 23
Sections
Save this picture!
Earth Farmhouse / Studio Verge - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop, Windows, Beam
© Akila Venkat & Chakkaravarthy

The material palette: loadbearing stone foundations, structural rammed earth walls and mud-plastered brick infill panels with a steel framed tile roof dictated floor plan sizing and layout possibilities. The rammed earth walls are in 4’ and 6’ modules for ease of ramming, lifting, and shifting of formwork also based on the optimization of plywood sheets used for shuttering frames. Minimal concrete has been used in the form of two structural ring beams tying the rammed earth panels at plinth and lintel levels. Brickwork has been selectively used in wet areas for concealing plumbing lines and tiling, below window sill levels for concealed electrical conducting and around door frames to ensure ease of anchoring.

Save this picture!
Earth Farmhouse / Studio Verge - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Beam, Sink
© Akila Venkat & Chakkaravarthy
Save this picture!
Earth Farmhouse / Studio Verge - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Akila Venkat & Chakkaravarthy

All the earth used in the construction was excavated in situ, during the process of watershed management and the creation of a pond for storage of rainwater runoff. The site itself has been landscaped with a series of berms and swales to ensure curtailing of stormwater runoff and erosion of valuable topsoil. Planting plans revolve around three separate pockets, a garden around the house, a food forest and a farm. Recycled materials such as beverage bottles in the bathroom walls for skylights, discarded metal cycle wheel axils in the protective grills for doors and windows and broken tile chips as china mosaic inserts in the local stone flooring add details and color to the project.

Save this picture!
Earth Farmhouse / Studio Verge - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Akila Venkat & Chakkaravarthy
Save this picture!
Earth Farmhouse / Studio Verge - Image 20 of 23
Site Diagram

This project strives to make earth construction palpable for a general audience keeping in mind maintenance and durability. Features such as tiled walls in the toilets ensure easy cleaning, concealed electrical conducting protecting against the prevalent mice menace and stone foundations with an isolating band in concrete at the plinth level protecting against termites in earth walls ensure easy long-term upkeep of this structure.

Save this picture!
Earth Farmhouse / Studio Verge - Exterior Photography
© Akila Venkat & Chakkaravarthy

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio Verge
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Earth Farmhouse / Studio Verge" 06 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/993236/earth-farmhouse-studio-verge> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags