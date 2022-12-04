Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. France
  5. Higher Roch Tower / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés

Higher Roch Tower / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés

Save
Higher Roch Tower / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés

Higher Roch Tower / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape, Facade Higher Roch Tower / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Exterior Photography, Facade Higher Roch Tower / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Interior Photography, Stairs Higher Roch Tower / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Exterior Photography, Deck, Patio Higher Roch Tower / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Social Housing, Office Buildings
Montpellier, France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Higher Roch Tower / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Sergio Grazia

Text description provided by the architects. On the edge of the historic city, the ZAC St Roch, a territory conquered on the rails, promotes the emergence of a new animated, open, mixed and sustainable district. Ideally located in the immediate vicinity of the SNCF train station, the Comédie and the historic center, this vast operation developed by SERM (Société d'Équipement de la Région de Montpellier) covers 15 hectares and will soon receive the EcoCité label.  

Save this picture!
Higher Roch Tower / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape, Facade
© Sergio Grazia
Save this picture!
Higher Roch Tower / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Sergio Grazia

In this urban puzzle under development, lot III occupies a particularly strategic and privileged place, because, with its height of 50 meters, it symbolizes the gateway to the new district and as such must link two urban histories: that of the historic center and that of this new center turned towards the future, a vector of a unique real estate offer. A challenge!  

Save this picture!
Higher Roch Tower / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Arch
© Sergio Grazia
Save this picture!
Higher Roch Tower / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Exterior Photography
© Sergio Grazia
Save this picture!
Higher Roch Tower / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Image 22 of 26
Roof plan

A well-tempered signal in the heart of Montpellier, the emblematic Higher Roch tower is one of the components of this vast program on lot III of the ZAC, a program called City Roch (12,600m²) comprising a 3480m² R+6 office building (Roch Office), a 1780m² commercial base (Roch N'store), and a SO ROCH assisted housing building (1776m²). The Higher Roch tower comprises 76 housing units distributed over 16 floors for a surface area of 5560m². SOGEPROM-PRAGMA and VINCI Immobilier, in co-promotion, are carrying out the project signed by the Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés architectural firm.

Save this picture!
Higher Roch Tower / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Image 23 of 26
Ground floor plan

Together, they have worked tirelessly to achieve multiple mixes, or "poly-mix": functional, of course, but also social and generational. 

Save this picture!
Higher Roch Tower / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Interior Photography
© Stefan Tuchila

The uniqueness of City Roch. The design of the mineral base of City-Roch echoes the historic, low-rise city. The contemporary city, densified in height, is answered by the tower with its undulating forms and whose interior-exterior porosity and reconnection with the vegetation are subtly worked. 

Save this picture!
Higher Roch Tower / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Sergio Grazia
Save this picture!
Higher Roch Tower / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Exterior Photography, Deck, Patio
© Sergio Grazia

The first register on which the architects have worked, which addresses the historic city, the lower city, is materialized by a concrete base of stone color, with variable heights. Its development at the foot, like a ribbon of stone, and its architectural orthogonality bring together all the programs that make up the block. It integrates a base of shops and the R+6 office building facing the station.  

Save this picture!
Higher Roch Tower / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Interior Photography, Facade, Deck, Handrail, Balcony, Beam, Patio
© Sergio Grazia

The second register, which is addressed to the distance, to the upper city, whose geometry changes, becomes free and organic. This is the Higher Roch tower, which contains 76 apartments spread over 16 levels.  The undulating forms of its floors and terraces, which recall the curves of levels, are stacked and successively offset. These overhangs are connected to each other by a giant metal mesh. 

Save this picture!
Higher Roch Tower / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Exterior Photography, Handrail
© Sergio Grazia

The dwellings have been designed with the climate in mind; it is a Mediterranean tower that values the uses and fluidity between inside and outside thanks to the presence of very generous terraces.  

Save this picture!
Higher Roch Tower / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows
© Stefan Tuchila

Thus, the outdoor spaces are designed in continuity as living rooms, generously sized, between light and shade.

Save this picture!
Higher Roch Tower / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Sergio Grazia

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Rue Alexandra David-Néel, 34000 Montpellier, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureSocial HousingOfficesOffice buildingsFrance
Cite: " Higher Roch Tower / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés" 04 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/993188/higher-roch-tower-brenac-and-gonzalez-and-associes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags