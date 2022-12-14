A Space for Collaboration with Warmth and Personality: IGO by Rezen + Templewell

Representing the values of a company, without falling into obviousness and clichés, is quite a challenge for architects. This was the case for Rezen and Templewell, who were commissioned to design the headquarters for IGO, a leading exploration and mining company based in South Perth, Australia. Contrary to the obvious "brutality and harshness" that immediately comes to mind when we think of this extractive activity, the project seeks its antithesis: a space designed for the people who work there, exploring textures, sober palettes, and pleasant surfaces. The office has been selected among the five winners of the 2022 Shaw Contract Design Awards "Best of Globe".

A space designed for collaboration

With 180-degree views of the Swan River and the city's financial district, the layout is designed as a place for socialization and collaboration, with the café space allowing people to connect through a variety of configurations. The division of spaces is also functional, with more and less private areas, functional corners, and segmented meeting areas. According to the architects responsible:

We were tasked with creating a mining workplace that wasn’t traditionally masculine and that is representative of the company's values and people. The result is a series of spaces that are inclusive, warm, and welcoming - the antithesis of a traditional mining company fit out. The soft and tactile aesthetic creates a series of humanised spaces that are a pleasure to be in.

As Rulla Asmar, Principal at Marchese Partners and one of the judges of the award, points out, “I’m always convinced by the idea of a strong narrative, a narrative that actually reflects the values of the client. What really was striking about this project is that there's a sense of value and pride for the people who work here. It really celebrates them and that they are deserving of a beautiful, luxurious space, but it's not ostentatious and shows restraint.”

Warmth and Personality

To bring more warmth and personality to the spaces, the team opted for highly customized handcrafted finishes and a reduction of standardized elements. Sustainably sourced products appear throughout, which reduces the environmental impact of the office, a feature that the company wants to focus strongly on in the coming years as they point towards a cleaner and better future.

In addition, local artwork and sculptures further symbolize IGO's values. Surfaces include Shaw Contract's Heddle carpet tiles in the colour Argan, which contributes to the project's soft, tactile aesthetic in a warm and welcoming palette. Elsewhere, metallic details allude to IGO's mining operations. Inspired by the weaving communities in the Atlas Mountains of Morocco, it is a key product that celebrates a textile touch.

Yvonne Chow, Co Founder & Lead Visionary at Envisione, summarizes the design well: “This project has excellent collaboration spaces that have the perfect amount of separation, allowing multiple groups to work effectively at the same time. All the details are very elegant and balanced, particularly in regards to the beautiful colour palette.”

Celebrating design and its ability to influence our everyday lives, the Shaw Contract Design Awards aim to recognize spaces that inspire new –and sustainable– ways of living, working and learning. After evaluating each projects’ methods and contributions to the built environment, the five winners were selected by panels of design professionals from across the world.

For more information on this year’s Best of Globe winners, visit Shaw Contract’s Design Awards program.