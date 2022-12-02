FE House / N2B Arquitetura

+ 20

Houses • Ribeirão Preto, Brazil Architects: N2B Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 1020 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Carolina Mossin

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Brich , Dimlux , Esmage Marcenaria , Espadari Esquadrias , Estilo Parquet , Jardim São Lourenço , Portobello Ribeirão Preto , kitchens

Authors : Caio Yoshiaki Nagano, Rodolfo Biagi Becker e Natalie Fogagnoli

Architects In Charge : Caio Yoshiaki Nagano, Rodolfo Biagi Becker, Natalie Fogagnoli, Ana Carolina Vicari

Project Team : Ana Carolina Vicari, Alexandre Perroud, Thais Cunha, Luiz Freire, Vitor Rodrigues, Júlia Saba e Silva, Maria Júlia Montans, Murilo Alves

Construction Firm : Bistane Engenharia

Structure : Etec Engenharia

Landscape Design : N2B Arquitetura

City : Ribeirão Preto

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. FE House is located in Ribeirão Preto, inland São Paulo. The idea of ​​the project was to create a house and a refuge at the same time. Based on this idea, the challenge was to design contemporary lines, with sophisticated materials while also capturing the essence of a home. The program was solved on a ground floor and has social areas integrated with leisure spaces. The kitchen and laundry are separate from these areas, but they allow access to the intimate area that has four suites. In addition, the changing room and technical area are isolated from the main floor, having underground access to the side of the pool.

The façade was created from a composition of horizontal volumes, contrasting with the vertical concrete elements, which have the function of blocking the view of the street and also serve as a structure for the garage roof. The same materials used outdoors are used indoors, creating visual continuity.

From inside the house, it is possible to observe the landscaping that seems to permeate the building, creating privacy and proximity to nature in each space. The proposal was the composition of typical plans, fruit trees, and a vegetable garden, bringing personality to the landscape.

In the social areas, it was decided to make the spaces integrated, where the tv room is divided by pivoting freijo wood doors, which can be closed when necessary. These spaces also form part of the terrace, which is separated by a 19-meter-long aluminum frame.

To enhance this sense of integration, national travertine was used on the floor, which extends from the interior of the house to the pool, on the steps, and throughout the changing room, which is located underground with easy access that does not compromise the aesthetics and sectorization of the residence.

In interior design, contemporary pieces by great names of Brazilian design, such as Zanine Caldas and Claudia Moreira Salles, were selected, as well as furniture by important architects of the modernist era, such as Warchavchik and Oscar Niemeyer.

Construction was followed by the office at all stages, evidencing the harmony present in architecture, landscaping, and interior design. In this way, the project becomes a synthesis between classic elements of traditional Brazilian design and contemporary architecture, resulting in a unique house.