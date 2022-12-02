Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. FE House / N2B Arquitetura

FE House / N2B Arquitetura

Save
FE House / N2B Arquitetura

FE House / N2B Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden, ForestFE House / N2B Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Bedroom, BeamFE House / N2B Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Table, WindowsFE House / N2B Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, GardenFE House / N2B Arquitetura - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Ribeirão Preto, Brazil
  • Architects: N2B Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1020
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Carolina Mossin
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Brich, Dimlux, Esmage Marcenaria, Espadari Esquadrias, Estilo Parquet, Jardim São Lourenço, Portobello Ribeirão Preto , kitchens
  • Authors : Caio Yoshiaki Nagano, Rodolfo Biagi Becker e Natalie Fogagnoli
  • Architects In Charge : Caio Yoshiaki Nagano, Rodolfo Biagi Becker, Natalie Fogagnoli, Ana Carolina Vicari
  • Project Team : Ana Carolina Vicari, Alexandre Perroud, Thais Cunha, Luiz Freire, Vitor Rodrigues, Júlia Saba e Silva, Maria Júlia Montans, Murilo Alves
  • Construction Firm : Bistane Engenharia
  • Structure : Etec Engenharia
  • Landscape Design : N2B Arquitetura
  • City : Ribeirão Preto
  • Country : Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
FE House / N2B Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Carolina Mossin

Text description provided by the architects. FE House is located in Ribeirão Preto, inland São Paulo. The idea of ​​the project was to create a house and a refuge at the same time. Based on this idea, the challenge was to design contemporary lines, with sophisticated materials while also capturing the essence of a home. The program was solved on a ground floor and has social areas integrated with leisure spaces. The kitchen and laundry are separate from these areas, but they allow access to the intimate area that has four suites. In addition, the changing room and technical area are isolated from the main floor, having underground access to the side of the pool.

Save this picture!
FE House / N2B Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Carolina Mossin
Save this picture!
FE House / N2B Arquitetura - Image 25 of 25
Plan
Save this picture!
FE House / N2B Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Bedroom, Beam
© Carolina Mossin

The façade was created from a composition of horizontal volumes, contrasting with the vertical concrete elements, which have the function of blocking the view of the street and also serve as a structure for the garage roof. The same materials used outdoors are used indoors, creating visual continuity.

Save this picture!
FE House / N2B Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Table, Windows
© Carolina Mossin

From inside the house, it is possible to observe the landscaping that seems to permeate the building, creating privacy and proximity to nature in each space. The proposal was the composition of typical plans, fruit trees, and a vegetable garden, bringing personality to the landscape.

Save this picture!
FE House / N2B Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden, Forest
© Carolina Mossin

In the social areas, it was decided to make the spaces integrated, where the tv room is divided by pivoting freijo wood doors, which can be closed when necessary. These spaces also form part of the terrace, which is separated by a 19-meter-long aluminum frame.

Save this picture!
FE House / N2B Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Carolina Mossin
Save this picture!
FE House / N2B Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Carolina Mossin

To enhance this sense of integration, national travertine was used on the floor, which extends from the interior of the house to the pool, on the steps, and throughout the changing room, which is located underground with easy access that does not compromise the aesthetics and sectorization of the residence.

Save this picture!
FE House / N2B Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Carolina Mossin
Save this picture!
FE House / N2B Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Courtyard
© Carolina Mossin

In interior design, contemporary pieces by great names of Brazilian design, such as Zanine Caldas and Claudia Moreira Salles, were selected, as well as furniture by important architects of the modernist era, such as Warchavchik and Oscar Niemeyer.

Save this picture!
FE House / N2B Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Carolina Mossin

Construction was followed by the office at all stages, evidencing the harmony present in architecture, landscaping, and interior design. In this way, the project becomes a synthesis between classic elements of traditional Brazilian design and contemporary architecture, resulting in a unique house.

Save this picture!
FE House / N2B Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Courtyard
© Carolina Mossin

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
N2B Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "FE House / N2B Arquitetura" [Casa FE / N2B Arquitetura] 02 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/993148/fe-house-n2b-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags