Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Nature House / COTAPAREDES Arquitectos

Nature House / COTAPAREDES Arquitectos

Save
Nature House / COTAPAREDES Arquitectos

Nature House / COTAPAREDES Arquitectos - Interior PhotographyNature House / COTAPAREDES Arquitectos - Interior Photography, WindowsNature House / COTAPAREDES Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ChairNature House / COTAPAREDES Arquitectos - Interior Photography, ConcreteNature House / COTAPAREDES Arquitectos - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Mexico
  • Architects: COTAPAREDES Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  3348 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :César Béjar
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  BTicino, Cemex, CASTEL, Comex, Tecnolite
  • Lead Architect : Abraham Cota Paredes
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Nature House / COTAPAREDES Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© César Béjar

Text description provided by the architects. The project takes its name due to the strategy of adapting to the nature of the topography and the solar orientation of the property. In this type of project where the possibilities are limited, we respond to the needs of the clients. Generally, they ask us for a ground floor bedroom with a full bathroom that we decided to give double duty so that it serves both for the use of the bedroom and for the guests. For us, it is essential that this bedroom has a controlled relationship to the outside, so we continually seek to generate a patio that provides good lighting and ventilation and at the same time privacy. We believe that privacy is not a luxury but a necessity of human beings.

Save this picture!
Nature House / COTAPAREDES Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© César Béjar
Save this picture!
Nature House / COTAPAREDES Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© César Béjar
Save this picture!
Nature House / COTAPAREDES Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© César Béjar

Something that has allowed the project to evolve in the way of living is small but significant details; Separating the laundry room from the kitchen as was done in the traditional way allows us to maximize the breadth of the social areas. Due to this, we opted to take the laundry room to the second level linked to a multipurpose space that the clients originally requested in a basement, but analyzing the negative slope of the land that ends with the perimeter wall of the subdivision which we could not modify in height, We decided to propose a descending section by sending the social piece backward and at the same time gain a height and a half of 4.10 m.

Save this picture!
Nature House / COTAPAREDES Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows
© César Béjar
Save this picture!
Nature House / COTAPAREDES Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© César Béjar
Save this picture!
Nature House / COTAPAREDES Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© César Béjar

Looking for privacy and adequate control of the northern light, we decided to compress the opening by means of a structural beam towards a patio that generates a buffer for the light and noise towards the avenue. The light that is generated will be of a bluish and nuanced tone due to the north orientation and to the fact that we extended the white marble floor, covering the patio in its entirety except for a space for a thousand-year-old olive tree.

Save this picture!
Nature House / COTAPAREDES Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows
© César Béjar
Save this picture!
Nature House / COTAPAREDES Arquitectos - Image 25 of 31
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Nature House / COTAPAREDES Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© César Béjar

The house as a piece seeks a stereotomic language where the mass predominates and the piece is firmly implanted on the earth. The front façade responds to the solar orientation by means of a screen wall that blocks the rays from the south, reducing the temperature of the rooms facing the front. The combination of three materials, white concrete, a cement flat with white paint and a stone pavement give the façade an austere but elegant character.

Save this picture!
Nature House / COTAPAREDES Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Concrete
© César Béjar

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
COTAPAREDES Arquitectos
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Nature House / COTAPAREDES Arquitectos" [Casa natura / COTAPAREDES Arquitectos] 04 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/993119/nature-house-cotaparedes-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags