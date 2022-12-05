Aspen House / Studiocolnaghi

+ 26

Arquitetas Líderes : Ana Colnaghi e Sabrina Hennemann

Colaboradores : Pâmela Bohn, Tayná Frohlich, Julia Cadore, Moara Zimmer, Gabriela Dutra

Lighting Project : Studio FOS Iluminação

Hvac Project : Air Service

Automation Project : G3 Fantoni

Heating Project : Broilo

City : Gramado

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The landscape was an essential element to develop this project along with the site topography. The main concept of this design was to keep privacy while exploring visual amplitude and nature connection. The ground floor projective intention is a U-shaped form that surrounds the pool and is surrounded by the landscape. On this floor, the main spaces and uses are integrated, and there are between them, living, dining, and gourmet area. Around those uses previously related, on this floor, there are a kitchen, laundry, cinema, and office, they, together, help to guarantee privacy.

On the second floor, the architecture shape follows a linear bar that accommodates all the bedrooms which are opened to the valley view, while, this volume front façade is mainly closed, and it has only a single horizontal glass surface. Backing to the ground floor, the different uses show the integration potential of the site area. Along with the gourmet area, the wine cellar creates a background which is possible to see thought it the landscape. The wood ceiling maximize the space amplitude and it creates a coziness sensation to the space as long as it spreads throughout social area.

It was a challenge to combine extended glass openings at the same time to solutions that could guarantee privacy. At this central courtyard, where the pool is located, the minimalist openings potentialize the connection between interior and exterior spaces. The side façades are mainly solid and closed. In summary, the architectural result is a well-integrated shape to nature, in a cozy house using natural materials.

Among the chosen materials, there are concrete, wood, and natural stone. Those are the main composition elements. But, as a good site-specific project, the vegetation becomes an additional element to the chosen materials. It appears in flower boxes and it also traces the house entrance, helping to a dynamic color palette during the entire year, when different shades match the architectural materials.

Inside the house, the natural wood blade is used in a lighted finish, which creates a sophisticated aspect and it contrasts with the solid wood ceiling. The space amplitude enriches the furniture curating, which the finishing connects to the other architectural elements. As an architecture studio, we seek an authentic, timeless, and coziness result. The balance between well-finished materials and some industrial ones is an interesting point of the project, as it is possible to recognize it in the gourmet space, where stainless steel appears.