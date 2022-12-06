Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Beira-Mar Residence in Maragogi / Porto Neves Arquitetura

Beira-Mar Residence in Maragogi / Porto Neves Arquitetura

Save
Beira-Mar Residence in Maragogi / Porto Neves Arquitetura

Beira-Mar Residence in Maragogi / Porto Neves Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, FacadeBeira-Mar Residence in Maragogi / Porto Neves Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, BeamBeira-Mar Residence in Maragogi / Porto Neves Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailBeira-Mar Residence in Maragogi / Porto Neves Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden, Beam, CourtyardBeira-Mar Residence in Maragogi / Porto Neves Arquitetura - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Maragogi, Brazil
  • Architects: Porto Neves Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  325
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Walter Dias
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  ADROALDO TAPETES, Ceramicas Portinari, DONA MADEIRA, Decortiles, Eliane, FINESTRA CORTINAS, FINGER, Finni Interiores, Franccino, Ibratin, LIGHT DESIGN RECIFE, MANUPIÁ ARTE, MR. SONO COLCHÕES, MUNDOECO, Marmorart, NOVO PROJETO, Portobello
  • Lead Architect : Adriana Porto e Luciana Neves
  • Collaborators : SOFIA CAVALCANTI, DANIELA ALBUQUERQUE, JAQUELINE MIRANDA, THATIANE RODRIGUES, LAURA SANTOS
  • Collaborating Interns : ISABELLY SALES, EDUARDA ALBUQUERQUE, REBECA SANTOIANNI, MARIANA PIQUET, SIMON PRESBITERO
  • Construction : SG CONSTRUÇÕES
  • Glass Work : VIDRO & CIA PE
  • Wooden Frames : GRUPO FECIMAL
  • Luminotechnical Design : FF ILUMINAÇÃO
  • Landscape : NATIFLORA PAISAGISMO
  • City : Maragogi
  • Country : Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Beira-Mar Residence in Maragogi / Porto Neves Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Walter Dias

Text description provided by the architects. In a seafront located lot, at the Maragogi-AL beach, we design the architecture and interiors of this beach house with five suites, that open themselves generously to the landscape. Conceived in a mixed structure of metallic pillars and beams, with concrete slabs, and covering in wood, we explored the spatiality provided by these structural systems, with great gaps and fluid and integrated spaces.

Save this picture!
Beira-Mar Residence in Maragogi / Porto Neves Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Walter Dias
Save this picture!
Beira-Mar Residence in Maragogi / Porto Neves Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden, Beam, Courtyard
© Walter Dias

On the west facade, an extensive pergola with vegetation (arbor) shelters the cars and conducts to the entrance, from where the living room, kitchen, and integrated balcony are unfolded, and next, the viewing of the sea. Two of the five suites are on the ground floor, and three of them are on the first floor, being that the main suite is separated from the two others on the first floor, which is interconnected by a wooden floor walkway. That enables the walking through the central void, a space with the double right foot, from where it’s possible to appreciate from the floor to the wooden roof, with plump eucalyptus scissors, and a view to the sea, always present.

Save this picture!
Beira-Mar Residence in Maragogi / Porto Neves Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Patio
© Walter Dias

The stairs, also in solid wood, conduct from the wooden floor walkway to the ground floor, lightly and subtly, as if the wooden floor crumbles into steps. All of the frontal facades have huge glass cloths, unveiling the sea, which all the rooms have a view of, including the generous bathroom of the main suite.

Save this picture!
Beira-Mar Residence in Maragogi / Porto Neves Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, Chair
© Walter Dias
Save this picture!
Beira-Mar Residence in Maragogi / Porto Neves Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Walter Dias

The terrace, which occupies all the frontal extent of the house, is subdivided into a relaxation area with nets (in front of the ground floor suites), living areas integrated into the living room, and a gourmet area integrated into the kitchen and the pool through the wooden deck that also conducts to the exit that leads to the sea.

Save this picture!
Beira-Mar Residence in Maragogi / Porto Neves Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Beam
© Walter Dias
Save this picture!
Beira-Mar Residence in Maragogi / Porto Neves Arquitetura - Image 28 of 35
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Beira-Mar Residence in Maragogi / Porto Neves Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table
© Walter Dias

The service rooms are turned to the side of the house, facing the wall, and are protected by a eucalyptus fence. The chosen coating materials allude to the sea colors and burnt cement, searching for a relaxing mood.

Save this picture!
Beira-Mar Residence in Maragogi / Porto Neves Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, Deck
© Walter Dias
Save this picture!
Beira-Mar Residence in Maragogi / Porto Neves Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Beam
© Walter Dias
Save this picture!
Beira-Mar Residence in Maragogi / Porto Neves Arquitetura - Image 29 of 35
Upper Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Beira-Mar Residence in Maragogi / Porto Neves Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Patio, Courtyard
© Walter Dias

The furniture design with open closets in the bedrooms searches for practicality and lightness, beyond the snuggle complemented by the lighting project. The great tables, sofas, and benches in solid wood on the terraces and bathrooms, alludes to the rusticity and simplicity of the beach mood.

Save this picture!
Beira-Mar Residence in Maragogi / Porto Neves Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Walter Dias

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Porto Neves Arquitetura
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Beira-Mar Residence in Maragogi / Porto Neves Arquitetura" [Residência Beira-Mar em Maragogi / Porto Neves Arquitetura] 06 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/993043/beira-mar-residence-in-maragogi-porto-neves-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags