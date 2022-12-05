Submit a Project Advertise
  159 Social Housing Units in Madrid / TAAs arquitectos, Javier + Alia García Germán


159 Social Housing Units in Madrid / TAAs arquitectos, Javier + Alia García Germán - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade159 Social Housing Units in Madrid / TAAs arquitectos, Javier + Alia García Germán - Interior Photography, Handrail159 Social Housing Units in Madrid / TAAs arquitectos, Javier + Alia García Germán - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam159 Social Housing Units in Madrid / TAAs arquitectos, Javier + Alia García Germán - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows, Brick, Facade

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Social Housing, Detail
Madrid, Spain
  • Project Development : Sandra Borge, Irene Cámara, Andrea Gimeno, José Rejas, Sumac Cáceres, Pedro Pablo Valdazo, Jesús Sanabria
  • Project Managment : Mario Nistal, Clara Cejuela, Paula Jiménez, Alberto Pajares, Marielle Samayoa, Emilio Velado, Luciana Teper
  • Consultants : GARVAL ingenieros
  • Structural Engineering : Valladares Ingeniería
  • Environmental Design Consultants : Atmos Lab
  • Quantity Surveyors : ARETÉ arquitectos técnicos slp
  • Contractor : VDR
  • City : Madrid
  • Country : Spain

159 Social Housing Units in Madrid / TAAs arquitectos, Javier + Alia García Germán - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Text description provided by the architects. The building is located in a new ensanche in the Southwest of Madrid, close to the M-40 ring road. Despite its urban character, the building is located close to big city voids which constitute urban heat sinks. In addition, it is located on a south-looking slope which grants a very good solar orientation.


159 Social Housing Units in Madrid / TAAs arquitectos, Javier + Alia García Germán - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

The lot and housing program size lead to dividing the project into two pieces which, adapting to the site’s perimeter, form two interior plazas connected by escalating stands.


159 Social Housing Units in Madrid / TAAs arquitectos, Javier + Alia García Germán - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

159 Social Housing Units in Madrid / TAAs arquitectos, Javier + Alia García Germán - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

159 Social Housing Units in Madrid / TAAs arquitectos, Javier + Alia García Germán - Image 16 of 22
Floor Plan

159 Social Housing Units in Madrid / TAAs arquitectos, Javier + Alia García Germán - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

The deep buildings are lit and ventilated by a public network of wind-catching patios, corridors, and social condensers which are connected to the plazas, and where most of the social interaction will take place. The morphology of this network has been designed to take on board Madrid’s Northwestern nocturnal cool winds which have the potential to cool down any building. This network of spaces has been designed parametrically to assure its climatic performance.


159 Social Housing Units in Madrid / TAAs arquitectos, Javier + Alia García Germán - Image 18 of 22
Sección

Madrid’s material culture imbues this building. The complex is built with the grey—sandstone and limestone—material culture of its southern paramos. This massive and monolithic building is assembled with prefab concrete panels —dry-assemblage— cast with grey arids coming from Madrid’s southern steppes. This same materiality is extended to the concrete blocks of the ground floor facade and the network of patios, corridors, and social condensers. This material honesty is reinforced by our interest in maintenance architecture, designing prefab panels with horizontal trays which address weathering and conservation.


159 Social Housing Units in Madrid / TAAs arquitectos, Javier + Alia García Germán - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Madrid, Spain

About this office
TAAs arquitectos, Javier + Alia García Germán
Office

Material

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureSocial HousingDetailSpain
