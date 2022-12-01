Submit a Project Advertise
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022
  5. Borgo Gallana Bed & Breakfast / Studio Andrew Trotter

Borgo Gallana Bed & Breakfast / Studio Andrew Trotter - Interior Photography, Door, Facade, WindowsBorgo Gallana Bed & Breakfast / Studio Andrew Trotter - Exterior Photography, Windows, ArchBorgo Gallana Bed & Breakfast / Studio Andrew Trotter - Exterior PhotographyBorgo Gallana Bed & Breakfast / Studio Andrew Trotter - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, ArchBorgo Gallana Bed & Breakfast / Studio Andrew Trotter - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hotels, Hotels Interiors
Oria, Italy
Borgo Gallana Bed & Breakfast / Studio Andrew Trotter - Interior Photography, Door, Facade, Windows
© Salva López

Text description provided by the architects. Borgo Gallana is a collection of three white stone traditional houses located amongst olive trees in the countryside of Oria, Puglia. With already two existing structures on the land, Studio Andrew Trotter designed a courtyard between them, and two staircases on both sides. Also, the existing properties were extended in order to obtain three self-contained houses. Those houses are composed by:

Borgo Gallana Bed & Breakfast / Studio Andrew Trotter - Exterior Photography, Stairs
© Salva López

House 1: king-sized bed, bathroom with shower, large living/dining room with a beautiful original fireplace, kitchen, private courtyard with outdoor bath/shower, and a private terrace with outdoor kitchen and dining, stone sofa, and lemon tree garden.

Borgo Gallana Bed & Breakfast / Studio Andrew Trotter - Exterior Photography, Fence
© Salva López
Borgo Gallana Bed & Breakfast / Studio Andrew Trotter - Exterior Photography, Windows, Arch
© Salva López

House 2: king-sized bed, bathroom with shower, large living/dining/kitchen, private courtyard with outdoor bath/shower, and private terrace with a stone bench and outdoor kitchen.

Borgo Gallana Bed & Breakfast / Studio Andrew Trotter - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Arcade
© Salva López

House 3: king-sized bed, bathroom with shower, dining/kitchen, private courtyard with outdoor bath/shower, and private terrace with outdoor kitchen and dining, stone sofa, and lemon tree garden.

On the other side of the land, a 40 square meters pool was created.

Borgo Gallana Bed & Breakfast / Studio Andrew Trotter - Exterior Photography
© Salva López

Architecturally, vaulted ceilings and cement floors were used throughout the whole property. Local sandstone “tufo” is the main material used for the construction of structures. The bespoke and locally made bathroom sinks and the Studio designed kitchen tops.

Borgo Gallana Bed & Breakfast / Studio Andrew Trotter - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Salva López
Borgo Gallana Bed & Breakfast / Studio Andrew Trotter - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Salva López

The interiors have been furnished and styled with vintage tables, chairs, ceramics, and lamps; and brands like Frama, Lumina, Bongio, Tine K, Gervasoni, and local tableware Nicola Fasano.

Borgo Gallana Bed & Breakfast / Studio Andrew Trotter - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Door, Bed, Windows, Chair
© Salva López
Borgo Gallana Bed & Breakfast / Studio Andrew Trotter - Interior Photography
© Salva López

In the outdoor areas were used the Studio Andrew Trotter outdoor metal wall lamp in a black powder-coated finish. 

Borgo Gallana Bed & Breakfast / Studio Andrew Trotter - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Salva López

Project gallery

Project location

Address:72024 Oria, BR, Italy

Studio Andrew Trotter
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsHotels InteriorsItaly
Cite: "Borgo Gallana Bed & Breakfast / Studio Andrew Trotter" 01 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/993024/borgo-gallana-bed-and-breakfast-studio-andrew-trotter> ISSN 0719-8884

