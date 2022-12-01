Borgo Gallana Bed & Breakfast / Studio Andrew Trotter

+ 31

Text description provided by the architects. Borgo Gallana is a collection of three white stone traditional houses located amongst olive trees in the countryside of Oria, Puglia. With already two existing structures on the land, Studio Andrew Trotter designed a courtyard between them, and two staircases on both sides. Also, the existing properties were extended in order to obtain three self-contained houses. Those houses are composed by:

House 1: king-sized bed, bathroom with shower, large living/dining room with a beautiful original fireplace, kitchen, private courtyard with outdoor bath/shower, and a private terrace with outdoor kitchen and dining, stone sofa, and lemon tree garden.

House 2: king-sized bed, bathroom with shower, large living/dining/kitchen, private courtyard with outdoor bath/shower, and private terrace with a stone bench and outdoor kitchen.

House 3: king-sized bed, bathroom with shower, dining/kitchen, private courtyard with outdoor bath/shower, and private terrace with outdoor kitchen and dining, stone sofa, and lemon tree garden.

On the other side of the land, a 40 square meters pool was created.

Architecturally, vaulted ceilings and cement floors were used throughout the whole property. Local sandstone “tufo” is the main material used for the construction of structures. The bespoke and locally made bathroom sinks and the Studio designed kitchen tops.

The interiors have been furnished and styled with vintage tables, chairs, ceramics, and lamps; and brands like Frama, Lumina, Bongio, Tine K, Gervasoni, and local tableware Nicola Fasano.

In the outdoor areas were used the Studio Andrew Trotter outdoor metal wall lamp in a black powder-coated finish.