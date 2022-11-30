Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. Morocco
  5. BEN MSIK Gardens / Tarik Zoubdi Architecte

BEN MSIK Gardens / Tarik Zoubdi Architecte

Save
BEN MSIK Gardens / Tarik Zoubdi Architecte

BEN MSIK Gardens / Tarik Zoubdi Architecte - Exterior Photography, WindowsBEN MSIK Gardens / Tarik Zoubdi Architecte - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeBEN MSIK Gardens / Tarik Zoubdi Architecte - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeBEN MSIK Gardens / Tarik Zoubdi Architecte - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeBEN MSIK Gardens / Tarik Zoubdi Architecte - More Images+ 6

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Housing
Casablanca, Morocco
  • Architects: Tarik Zoubdi Architecte
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  19189
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Alessio Mei
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Aluminium du Maroc, Astral AkzoNobel, Comarev, Ingelec, Roca, Sahara Marbre, Weber
  • Architect Project Manager : Tarik Zoubdi
  • Architect : Marouane Chibraoui
  • Building Technician : Mehdi Zoubdi
  • Graphic Designer : Mehdi Zoubdi
  • Building Technician : Zahra Belquas
  • City : Casablanca
  • Country : Morocco
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
BEN MSIK Gardens / Tarik Zoubdi Architecte - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Alessio Mei

Text description provided by the architects. 41 people were killed in the 2003 Casablanca bombings. The terrorists all came from the Sidi Moumen district of the city. These impoverished neighborhoods are often fertile ground for this kind of tragedy (crime, unemployment, extremism...). Consequently, access to decent housing, quality education, and adequate public services are crucial solutions to restoring basic "social justice". In this regard and within the "Cities Without Slums" program, the social housing built in Ben M'sik saw the light of day to provide better living conditions for 240 families from the slums of "Douar Khlifa" located not far from the project site.

Save this picture!
BEN MSIK Gardens / Tarik Zoubdi Architecte - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Alessio Mei

Unlike several other rehousing projects, the proximity between this project and the location of the slum concerned has avoided uprooting the inhabitants from their familiar environment without any major disruption in their lives. The project is ideally located amidst several facilities and services, including a mosque, a health center, a youth center (under construction), a social center, a local sports complex, a vocational training center, and several other schools. The shallow depth of the buildings allows 83% of the apartments to benefit from a double orientation guaranteeing abundant natural light and very efficient ventilation.

Save this picture!
BEN MSIK Gardens / Tarik Zoubdi Architecte - Image 7 of 11
Plan - Site
Save this picture!
BEN MSIK Gardens / Tarik Zoubdi Architecte - Image 9 of 11
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
BEN MSIK Gardens / Tarik Zoubdi Architecte - Image 8 of 11
Plan - Type

Also, the serpentine morphology of the complex allows for open views of the large adjoining park. The architectural concept of the project is inspired by Morocco’s heritage, the beauty of its light, and its natural landscapes. The building’s shapes, colors, and textures are firmly inspired by the geographical and cultural background. This respect for the local identity allows for the integration of the project into its environment, which facilitates its adoption by future residents and their neighbors.

Save this picture!
BEN MSIK Gardens / Tarik Zoubdi Architecte - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Alessio Mei

For the bioclimatic aspect, the natural cross ventilation of the double-oriented apartments cools the interiors. Also, the exterior gardens inspired by Moroccan "Ryads" will be covered with dense vegetation that softens the atmosphere in summer and lets the sun's rays through in winter, thanks to the predominance of trees. The covered walkways stimulate the natural ventilation of these "open patios," thus sparing residents from the heat island effect.

Save this picture!
BEN MSIK Gardens / Tarik Zoubdi Architecte - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Alessio Mei

The project established on public land costs the equivalent of only 230 euros per square meter, despite installing elevators in all 18 buildings. The entire project was partially self-financed to about 47% thanks to the sale of the commerce shops, 15% of the budget was provided by the Solidarity Fund for Housing and Urban Integration (FSHIU), and only 38% will be provided by the future residents, mainly through a long-term loan guaranteed by the state through its “Damane Assakan” fund.

Save this picture!
BEN MSIK Gardens / Tarik Zoubdi Architecte - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Alessio Mei

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Casablanca, Morocco

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Tarik Zoubdi Architecte
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingMorocco
Cite: "BEN MSIK Gardens / Tarik Zoubdi Architecte" 30 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992983/ben-msik-gardens-tarik-zoubdi-architecte> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags