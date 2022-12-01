Pluim House / Delmulle Delmulle Architecten

+ 24

Houses • Ghent, Belgium Architects: Delmulle Delmulle Architecten

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 319 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Johnny Umans

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Acoya Wood , Antisone veneer maple , Ayous Chinese Paper , CREPI DECOR , Lighting spots Thimble , Parquet Maple , Reynaers , SonaSpray , Xinnix

Lead Architects : Seger Delmulle, Frank Delmulle, Jana De Meutter

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project was built against a house designed by architect Marie-José Van Hee. A painting by Vermeer, called ‘Het Straatje’, served as an image for Van Hee. The design of the house was to apply the same main rule as Van Hee: responding rigorously respond to the surrounding preconditions and preserving and strengthening the existing dialogue: an answer to her answer.

The low facade, with a green oasis behind it, creates a distance towards the neighbors across the street and ensures that the sunlight reaches the street. The floors were withdrawn from the street scene and respectfully followed the withdrawn facade of the adjacent house.

The common walls border various courtyards and cornices that have been adopted, creating a subtle balance between integration and differentiation. Two modest linked facades, with the same height, opening, and scale, but each with its own individuality and zeitgeist. That's how Vermeer's ‘straatje’ is back.

The project was built mostly closed, like a pedestal, up to a height of four meters. This houses a wheelchair-accessible hospital room with a bathroom and a home office, both with a view of the courtyard gardens at the front and back. On the pedestal: a fine and transparent volume in wood. The first floor, with bedroom and bathroom, is recessed to parapet height in the pedestal, for privacy and intimacy.

At the very top is the open living space with spacious views of the skyline of Ghent. The house opens upwards, as it were. The higher up in the house, the more panoramic. Extensive planting in the courtyards and on the green roofs creates shade and privacy and provides a contrasting living experience of peace and greenery in the middle of the city.