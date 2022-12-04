Cherry House / STEINBAUER architektur+design + Kaltenbacher ARCHITEKTUR

+ 20

Text description provided by the architects. An elongated wooden structure with a longitudinal pitched roof, resting on a solid basement defines the reduced appearance of the residence. Located in a small agricultural village of only 29 inhabitants, the property is now home to a family of 4 future residents of Weibnitz near Neunkirchen in Lower Austria. The family-owned hillside property is located on the southern edge of the village and is characterized by the name-giving cherry tree that was planted decades ago. The location impresses with its excellent view of the mountain massif of the Rax-Schneeberg group and the nearby spruce forests, which border the property to the west.

“The design was based on the archetype of an elongated structure with a sloping roof. The openings are deliberately chosen incisions with a view of the adjacent forests, the mountain backdrop, and the cherry tree.” The black-framed entrance is placed at the level of the original site and accessible by a blasted concrete staircase.

The glazed entrance on the east is reflected in the same axis to the west as an exit to the garden. The consistently designed floor plan is arranged along an open gable in the central axis. The kitchen window, which runs the length of the kitchen and is positioned at the worktop, frames the view of the mountains and forests like a painting on the wall. The bathroom and the sleeping area are facing the private garden and the children's room is placed under the canopy of the cherry tree.

The external appearance is characterized by a dark and band-sawn spruce facade. Boards connected by tongue and groove give the building a restrained, simple, and reduced look. The window frames and the roof surface are also subdued in terms of color and create the necessary contrast with their matt black appearance. Every opening in the structure was deliberately chosen, such as the square opening with a deep seat parapet under the cherry tree. The interior contrasts with the dark exterior, finely tuned materials such as naturally oiled spruce windows and brushed oak parquet.