Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Austria
  5. Cherry House / STEINBAUER architektur+design + Kaltenbacher ARCHITEKTUR

Cherry House / STEINBAUER architektur+design + Kaltenbacher ARCHITEKTUR

Save
Cherry House / STEINBAUER architektur+design + Kaltenbacher ARCHITEKTUR
Save this picture!
Cherry House / STEINBAUER architektur+design + Kaltenbacher ARCHITEKTUR - Exterior Photography, Windows
Courtesy of STEINBAUER architektur+design

Cherry House / STEINBAUER architektur+design + Kaltenbacher ARCHITEKTUR - Exterior PhotographyCherry House / STEINBAUER architektur+design + Kaltenbacher ARCHITEKTUR - Exterior Photography, WindowsCherry House / STEINBAUER architektur+design + Kaltenbacher ARCHITEKTUR - Exterior Photography, FacadeCherry House / STEINBAUER architektur+design + Kaltenbacher ARCHITEKTUR - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WindowsCherry House / STEINBAUER architektur+design + Kaltenbacher ARCHITEKTUR - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Weibnitz, Austria
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Cherry House / STEINBAUER architektur+design + Kaltenbacher ARCHITEKTUR - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of STEINBAUER architektur+design

Text description provided by the architects. An elongated wooden structure with a longitudinal pitched roof, resting on a solid basement defines the reduced appearance of the residence. Located in a small agricultural village of only 29 inhabitants, the property is now home to a family of 4 future residents of Weibnitz near Neunkirchen in Lower Austria. The family-owned hillside property is located on the southern edge of the village and is characterized by the name-giving cherry tree that was planted decades ago. The location impresses with its excellent view of the mountain massif of the Rax-Schneeberg group and the nearby spruce forests, which border the property to the west.

Save this picture!
Cherry House / STEINBAUER architektur+design + Kaltenbacher ARCHITEKTUR - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of STEINBAUER architektur+design
Save this picture!
Cherry House / STEINBAUER architektur+design + Kaltenbacher ARCHITEKTUR - Exterior Photography, Forest
Courtesy of STEINBAUER architektur+design

“The design was based on the archetype of an elongated structure with a sloping roof. The openings are deliberately chosen incisions with a view of the adjacent forests, the mountain backdrop, and the cherry tree.” The black-framed entrance is placed at the level of the original site and accessible by a blasted concrete staircase.

Save this picture!
Cherry House / STEINBAUER architektur+design + Kaltenbacher ARCHITEKTUR - Image 20 of 25
Plan - Site
Save this picture!
Cherry House / STEINBAUER architektur+design + Kaltenbacher ARCHITEKTUR - Image 21 of 25
Plan

The glazed entrance on the east is reflected in the same axis to the west as an exit to the garden. The consistently designed floor plan is arranged along an open gable in the central axis. The kitchen window, which runs the length of the kitchen and is positioned at the worktop, frames the view of the mountains and forests like a painting on the wall. The bathroom and the sleeping area are facing the private garden and the children's room is placed under the canopy of the cherry tree.

Save this picture!
Cherry House / STEINBAUER architektur+design + Kaltenbacher ARCHITEKTUR - Interior Photography
Courtesy of STEINBAUER architektur+design
Save this picture!
Cherry House / STEINBAUER architektur+design + Kaltenbacher ARCHITEKTUR - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
Courtesy of STEINBAUER architektur+design
Save this picture!
Cherry House / STEINBAUER architektur+design + Kaltenbacher ARCHITEKTUR - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving
Courtesy of STEINBAUER architektur+design

The external appearance is characterized by a dark and band-sawn spruce facade. Boards connected by tongue and groove give the building a restrained, simple, and reduced look. The window frames and the roof surface are also subdued in terms of color and create the necessary contrast with their matt black appearance. Every opening in the structure was deliberately chosen, such as the square opening with a deep seat parapet under the cherry tree. The interior contrasts with the dark exterior, finely tuned materials such as naturally oiled spruce windows and brushed oak parquet.

Save this picture!
Cherry House / STEINBAUER architektur+design + Kaltenbacher ARCHITEKTUR - Exterior Photography, Facade
Courtesy of STEINBAUER architektur+design

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
STEINBAUER architektur+design
Office
Kaltenbacher ARCHITEKTUR
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustria
Cite: "Cherry House / STEINBAUER architektur+design + Kaltenbacher ARCHITEKTUR" 04 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992922/cherry-house-steinbauer-architektur-plus-design-plus-kaltenbacher-architektur> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags