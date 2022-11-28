FCA Houses / MFOLM Arquitectos

+ 21

Houses, Detail • Mendoza, Argentina Architects: MFOLM Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 521 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Luis Abba

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : 22 Grados , Atrim , Cerro Negro , Corblock , Flapac , Grupo LTN , Ilva , Kalciyan , LG , Lineal , Roca , TST , alberdi

Lead Architect : Florencia Oña

City : Mendoza

Country : Argentina

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in a suburban neighborhood in Mendoza province, Argentina. The program considers the design of two houses for two young sisters on a plot of irregular morphology. The proposals had to be harmonious with each other, as well as unique since each of them had to respond to the desires, needs, and different materialities required. A joint implementation study is carried out and basic parameters are highlighted such as orientation, use of the land, and the link or articulation between both projects.

The volumes are arranged with a full north orientation, achieving an offset between them, which provides privacy and favors sunlight for each case. A minimum implantation surface is proposed, so the free surface is substantially greater than the built surface. Producing a generous garden between the houses. Compact volumes in the form of a prism are adopted, responding to the premises and climatic characteristics. Work was carried out modeling the solid prisms, through different morphological operations. The volumes rest on the surface of the land and rise. Given these conditions, both houses are articulated by placing the social and daytime areas facing the garden. Formally communicating by two large volumes extruded horizontally.

The house in the north sector is supported by a system of exposed reinforced concrete beams and partitions, carefully modulated. The reinforced concrete walls are generously thick, favoring thermal mass. Giving this tectonic condition to the project. In the west and east orientations, the windows are reduced in order to reduce the negative impact of these orientations. The house opens to the north with large windows accompanied by solar control devices. Allowing direct gain in winter and sun protection in summer. The covered gallery behaves as a cushioning space between the exterior and the interior.

The house in the southern sector is accessed through a contracted intermediate space of reduced height, when entering through the threshold, the space expands in the interior height. The house opens to the north with large windows accompanied by a covered gallery. To the south, a second gallery is placed as a filter. The support on the ground floor is made up of a system of exposed reinforced concrete partitions with horizontal board formwork. The enclosures on the ground floor are made up of double walls of black cementitious brick with insulation inside. While the upper floor is supported by a metal structure, accompanied by an insulated sheet metal enclosure towards the exterior and cladding in wooden plates towards the interior. A system of formwork, structural closure, and completion of U 300 profiles accompanies the entire perimeter of the house, both on the ground floor and on the upper floor.

The existence of the large glazed panels in the social areas manages to extend the houses towards the garden, generating a particular sensation of expansion and communication. The constructive and enveloping methods were chosen to take into account sustainability criteria, intensifying the relationship of what was built with its environment.