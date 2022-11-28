Submit a Project Advertise
  Gueira House / aste arquitectura

Gueira House / aste arquitectura

Gueira House / aste arquitectura

Gueira House / aste arquitectura - Exterior Photography, WindowsGueira House / aste arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Chair, BeamGueira House / aste arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, HandrailGueira House / aste arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Concrete, WindowsGueira House / aste arquitectura - More Images

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Renovation
Vale de Cambra, Portugal
© José Campos
© José Campos

Text description provided by the architects. The house, built in the early years of the 20th century, is located at the southern end of the land and composed of two levels, located at different levels, which follow the development of the street. The house, with two floors, although built with stone masonry, visible from the outside, presented several pathologies, with seriousness, due to the alteration carried out in the seventies, which aimed to increase the space of the house to the northwest, on the second floor.

© José Campos
© José Campos

In that intervention, reinforced concrete structures were introduced. On the ground floor, there was the mill and the space for keeping the animals. The first floor consisted of two bedrooms, a central living room, and a kitchen. The bathroom was located outside. 

© José Campos
© José Campos
Plan - First floor
Plan - First floor
East elevation
East elevation

The outside was occupied by successive corrals, where the chickens and rabbits were kept. The intervention had two essential principles: cleaning and removing illegal constructions on the first floor of the house and improving living conditions inside the house, especially on the ground floor. 

© José Campos
© José Campos

The roof structure has been repaired and maintained. Thermal conditions were improved by introducing a specific material for thermal insulation on the roof. In addition to the thermal improvement of the roof, with the aim of maintaining the visibility of the stone masonry from the outside, light walls were introduced on the inside that complete the entire perimeter of the building and allow for the placement of thermal insulation, from the inside, on the walls that confine the building. with the outside. 

© José Campos
© José Campos
© José Campos
© José Campos

As for the organization of the program, there were significant changes. The entrance to the house is, now, on the ground floor, at street level. On this floor, there are two bedrooms with private bathrooms and access to the first floor. 

© José Campos
© José Campos

On the first floor, alongside the living room and kitchen, there is a third bedroom with a bathroom that can be shared by the living spaces of the house. The wood was kept in the window frames, although the detail design was altered, thus improving its performance. The choice of color for the exterior wooden elements finds reason in the presence of color in the village's land and aims to break with the options in recent rehabilitations in the village.

© José Campos
© José Campos

aste arquitectura
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationPortugal
Cite: "Gueira House / aste arquitectura" [Casa da Gueira / aste arquitectura] 28 Nov 2022. ArchDaily.

