World
Apartment Refurbishment in Barcelona / NOMO STUDIO

Apartment Refurbishment in Barcelona / NOMO STUDIO

Apartment Refurbishment in Barcelona / NOMO STUDIO - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
Apartment Refurbishment in Barcelona / NOMO STUDIO - Interior Photography
Apartment Refurbishment in Barcelona / NOMO STUDIO - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Windows, Chair, Bed, Beam
Apartment Refurbishment in Barcelona / NOMO STUDIO - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Renovation
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: NOMO STUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  240
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :José Hevia
  • Partner In Charge : Alicia Casals
  • Project Leader : Karl Johan Nyqvist
  • Team : Mira Botseva, Jennifer Méndez, Blanca Algarra
  • Collaborators : Azul Tierra, Chimeneas Pío, Domesticoshop, Fusters Córdoba, Futurcret, Gandía Blasco, Kant, Matter, Studio Parquet, Studio Staff
  • City : Barcelona
  • Country : Spain
Apartment Refurbishment in Barcelona / NOMO STUDIO - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. Largely untouched since its construction in the 1970s, this Barcelona penthouse underwent a complete redistribution to suit contemporary open-plan living. The design of the project responds to a modernized approach to a classic building in general and the will to preserve its inherited elegance, all in line with the preferences of the clients. The superfluous partitions are eliminated, connecting all the day areas in a large fluid space, thus preventing corridors.

Apartment Refurbishment in Barcelona / NOMO STUDIO - Image 7 of 21
© José Hevia
Apartment Refurbishment in Barcelona / NOMO STUDIO - Image 6 of 21
© José Hevia

Special attention was paid to custom-designed pivot elements that organize the open plan into different settings. A tall granite counter, three oversized marble coffee tables, and a floating fireplace create a sequence of interrelated atmospheres. Each one of them was conceived as a strong monolithic element that claims a spontaneous floating circulation around it. In this way, the old fireplace was detached from the wall, becoming a unique free-standing piece. Its horizontal cut emphasizes the intention to create hinges instead of blocking relationships. The resistance of these components was considered important enough to dismantle the façade and place a marble table with a diameter of 180 cm in one piece.

Apartment Refurbishment in Barcelona / NOMO STUDIO - Interior Photography, Wood, Windows, Beam
© José Hevia

A similar principle of interconnected programs is found within the master bedroom, where the dressing room, bedroom, and study share an open plan, structured only by separate wardrobes and sliding partitions. Large floor-to-ceiling mirrors paired with reflective smoked glass doors create a geometric mirage in the walk-in closet. A mix of powdery and muted palettes punctuated with bold, bold color elements is replicated throughout the apartment, seeking a balanced urban aesthetic in tune with clients' personalities. It was deemed worth saving the wooden window frames, otherwise replacing all finishes.

Apartment Refurbishment in Barcelona / NOMO STUDIO - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© José Hevia
Apartment Refurbishment in Barcelona / NOMO STUDIO - Image 21 of 21
Plan
Apartment Refurbishment in Barcelona / NOMO STUDIO - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Windows, Chair, Bed, Beam
© José Hevia

Natural materials such as oak and teak flooring, marble and granite countertops, or ceramic wall tiles were used throughout the house. The private rooms, all of them en-suite, were grouped along the perimeter, surrounding the completely open day area. All the furniture, such as wardrobes, coffee tables, work tables, and king-size single beds, were custom designed and placed along the walls giving a strong feeling of spaciousness. The granite and wood-clad kitchen quickly transcended its merely functional purpose, becoming a space for dining, reading, socializing, or working; all thanks to its abundant natural light, warm finishes and lighting, central island, and layout of passage.

Apartment Refurbishment in Barcelona / NOMO STUDIO - Interior Photography
© José Hevia



