Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. La Cañada II House / Parada Cantilo Estudio

La Cañada II House / Parada Cantilo Estudio

Save
La Cañada II House / Parada Cantilo Estudio

La Cañada II House / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Exterior Photography, FacadeLa Cañada II House / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Image 3 of 26La Cañada II House / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Image 4 of 26La Cañada II House / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Exterior Photography, Beam, WindowsLa Cañada II House / Parada Cantilo Estudio - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
City Bell, Argentina
  • Architects: Parada Cantilo Estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  818 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Luis Barandiarán
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Blindex, Loma Negra, Siderar, Trimble Navigation
  • Lead Architect : Gonzalo Pérsico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
La Cañada II House / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Exterior Photography
© Luis Barandiarán

Text description provided by the architects. The longitudinal house located in the "La Cañada" neighborhood of the City Bell town arises as a consequence of the analysis of the conditions and the program needed by the principal.

Save this picture!
La Cañada II House / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Luis Barandiarán

The main feature of the site is a steep slope towards the stream, which resulted in the idea of ​​creating a wagon-shaped house suspended on stilts without altering the topography of the lot, taking advantage of the natural drainage and avoiding leveling that required large amounts of land.

Save this picture!
La Cañada II House / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Image 4 of 26
© Luis Barandiarán
Save this picture!
La Cañada II House / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Image 23 of 26
Plan
Save this picture!
La Cañada II House / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Image 3 of 26
© Luis Barandiarán

Regarding the execution, a hybrid and systematic cabin of an industrial nature were thought. After rigorous analysis of the measures of the intervening materials and the program, a clear and convenient module was generated for the optimization of these ones, of quick and efficient development. The welded metal structure forms the main skeleton generated through the repetition of elements in one direction separated by the same measure and linked to each other in the other direction, in charge of receiving the long horizontal concrete planes that accentuate the proposal, leaving in evidence the unevenness of the lot and determining the scale of the house. Linked to the use of the resources used for the conformation of the house, the same structural pipes were used both for the formwork of the floor and for the production of the frames of the openings.

Save this picture!
La Cañada II House / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Exterior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Luis Barandiarán

Two voids of equal size were generated within the plate that take on different roles, a courtyard linked to the access and to the large semi-covered area facing west, and the other to the assembly of the service, also participating in the transition between the public and private within the home.

Save this picture!
La Cañada II House / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Luis Barandiarán
Save this picture!
La Cañada II House / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Interior Photography
© Luis Barandiarán
Save this picture!
La Cañada II House / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Image 24 of 26
Section
Save this picture!
La Cañada II House / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Interior Photography
© Luis Barandiarán

Glass, sheet metal, and wood are added to the list of components to finish materializing the idea, strengthening the interior-exterior relationship through transparency and prioritizing the extensive landscape over the intervention. The ribbed sheets give reflections linked to the different times of the day through their shape. The wood contrasts with the gray of the concrete defined on the upper and lower face, giving warmth to the space.

Save this picture!
La Cañada II House / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Exterior Photography
© Luis Barandiarán

The plan consisted of concluding by connecting a few elements the conformation of a forceful totality that responds to the environment and the required program.

Save this picture!
La Cañada II House / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Exterior Photography
© Luis Barandiarán

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Parada Cantilo Estudio
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "La Cañada II House / Parada Cantilo Estudio" [Casa La Cañada II / Parada Cantilo Estudio] 27 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992800/la-canada-ii-house-parada-cantilo-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags