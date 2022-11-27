Submit a Project Advertise
Joy Garden Courtyard / Morag Myerscough

Community Center
Broomhall, United Kingdom
Joy Garden Courtyard / Morag Myerscough - Exterior Photography © Gareth Gardner
© Gareth Gardner

Text description provided by the architects. Morag Myerscough’s first project at Sheffield Children’s Hospital - which saw four designs across forty-six en-suite bedrooms, secured her close connection and commitment to the hospital, its patients, and its staff and in-turn provided the initial inspiration for her most personal project to date, the Joy Garden.

Joy Garden Courtyard / Morag Myerscough - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade © Gareth Gardner
© Gareth Gardner
© Gareth Gardner

After a site visit with Cat Powell, former Head of The Children’s Hospital Charity’s arts program, Artfelt, they both knew the value of the underused outside courtyard space, and the difference it could make to children, families, and staff. Understanding the difficulty of securing funding projects for hospitals, Morag personally approached method, creators of future-friendly cleaning and personal care products, who she had been working with on a limited edition product range.

Joy Garden Courtyard / Morag Myerscough - Interior Photography, Windows © Gareth Gardner
© Gareth Gardner

This project, without having to only rely on charity and philanthropy, signifies hope in a certain kind of activism, where artists and brands can work proactively together to catalyze change and bring real necessary good into the public realm. 

Floor plan
Floor plan

‘Fragrance and color workshop sessions were held by Morag at the hospital with families, staff, and a fragrance expert from the method. A further aspect of collaboration can be seen in the garden’s geometrical color-infused floor patterns, originally designed for another public artwork initiative in London, which when canceled enabled the artist to repurpose them for use within the hospital garden.

© Gareth Gardner
© Gareth Gardner

It was essential for Morag to work with local craftspeople to finalize the build,  she worked with Sheffield fabricator Design Workshop Ltd for the main structure of the Joy Garden, while the panels were painted by Morag in her studio using  YesColours who gifted the paint to the project. 

© Gareth Gardner
© Gareth Gardner

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Sheffield Children’s Hospital Western Bank, Broomhall, Sheffield S10 2TH, United Kingdom

Morag Myerscough
Cite: "Joy Garden Courtyard / Morag Myerscough " 27 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992793/joy-garden-courtyard-morag-myerscough> ISSN 0719-8884

