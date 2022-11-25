Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Adaptive Reuse
  4. Italy
  5. La Mistica Villa / SUPERVOID

La Mistica Villa / SUPERVOID

Save
La Mistica Villa / SUPERVOID

La Mistica Villa / SUPERVOID - Exterior Photography, WindowsLa Mistica Villa / SUPERVOID - Exterior Photography, FacadeLa Mistica Villa / SUPERVOID - Interior Photography, ClosetLa Mistica Villa / SUPERVOID - Interior Photography, Column, BeamLa Mistica Villa / SUPERVOID - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Adaptive Reuse
Rome, Italy
  • Architects: SUPERVOID
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Giorgio de Vecchi
  • Lead Architects : Benjamin Gallegos Gabilondo, Marco Provinciali
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
La Mistica Villa / SUPERVOID - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Giorgio de Vecchi

Text description provided by the architects. The Campagna Romana is the context of the redevelopment of the Borgo della Mistica, a farm dating from the early 20th century. The project is part of a larger urban intervention in a peripheral area of the city typical of the outlying Roman landscape where conflicting elements coexist: monumental archaeological ruins, unplanned industrial sites, the main ring road, some fragments of countryside left wedged in the city, and finally, new public facilities. The mythical background of numerous trips to Italy in the era of the grand tour is therefore today a fragmentary landscape condition, in which the project is responsible for reconstructing a system and relating the parts.

Save this picture!
La Mistica Villa / SUPERVOID - Exterior Photography
© Giorgio de Vecchi
Save this picture!
La Mistica Villa / SUPERVOID - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Giorgio de Vecchi

The project site consists of farms, or rather a set of artifacts and farmhouses that had a productive function and have fallen into disuse. Also within the estate are the monumental remains of the Alessandrino aqueduct, which, like the consular roads, stretches toward the center of the city. The site is located at the intersection between two territorial systems: the radial road system of the consular streets and the main ring road, together with the water infrastructure system, consisting of waterways and aqueducts. 

Save this picture!
La Mistica Villa / SUPERVOID - Exterior Photography
© Giorgio de Vecchi
Save this picture!
La Mistica Villa / SUPERVOID - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick
© Giorgio de Vecchi
Save this picture!
La Mistica Villa / SUPERVOID - Image 21 of 24
Masterplan

The rehabilitation project also stands as an infrastructural sign, summarized in the inclusion of a circulation system, a porch measuring 110x55 meters within the farm, which is reconfigured precisely by the insertion of this archetypal figure of Roman architecture. The portico creates a new courtyard between the existing buildings, defining a space where fragments of the landscape are combined to make a garden.

Save this picture!
La Mistica Villa / SUPERVOID - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Giorgio de Vecchi

Marking a distinct break with the unplanned development of this urban area, the projects bring a certain degree of order and establish new relationships between the interiors of the buildings, the protected area of the courtyard, and the noisy surroundings.  It is an attempt at defining emptiness not as negation, but as the condition to allow new relationships between the existing architecture, agricultural heritage, plants, and humans to take place.

Save this picture!
La Mistica Villa / SUPERVOID - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick
© Giorgio de Vecchi
Save this picture!
La Mistica Villa / SUPERVOID - Interior Photography, Closet
© Giorgio de Vecchi
Save this picture!
La Mistica Villa / SUPERVOID - Interior Photography, Brick, Windows, Arch
© Giorgio de Vecchi

A first version characterized by a walkway concluded on four sides and a porch resting on a double colonnade was followed by several iterations of the project. The envisioned portico had to adapt to new functional and cost containment needs, and finally became a path, but the idea of ​​the system somehow managed to resist the various modifications and possibilities of implementing the project.

Save this picture!
La Mistica Villa / SUPERVOID - Interior Photography
© Giorgio de Vecchi

The treatment of the external façades of the existing buildings involves the use of the same red color typical of the Roman farmhouses on the different building materials, namely brick, tuff stone masonry, and plastered surfaces, to restore a sense of volumetric unity.

Save this picture!
La Mistica Villa / SUPERVOID - Interior Photography, Column
© Giorgio de Vecchi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
SUPERVOID
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseItaly
Cite: "La Mistica Villa / SUPERVOID" 25 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992729/la-mistica-villa-supervoid> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags