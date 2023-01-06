LE House / Arquitetos Associados

+ 20

Houses, Renovation • São Paulo, Brazil Architects: Arquitetos Associados

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 547 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2020

Photographs Photographs : Manuel Sá

Lead Architect : Paula Zasnicoff

Coauthors : Alexandre Brasil Garcia e Paula Zasnicoff Duarte Cardoso da Silva

Collaborators : Douglas Silva

Structures : Meirelles Carvalho Engenharia

Installations : Ramoska e Castellani

Lighting Design : Gilza Carvalho

Construction Work : BEC Engenharia- Alfonso Zapparolli

Landscape Design : Gilberto Elkis

Landscaping : Terra Fofa Paisagismo - Roberta Walter

City : São Paulo

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation project for this house achieves a new figure and volumetry by replacing the concrete tiles with a metallic roof, which conceives greater lightness and horizontality to the building. The spatial integration between indoors and outdoors was crucial to this solution, as well as the creation of orthogonal and uniform environments, possible through the elimination of excessive pre-existing angulations. Always aiming to frame and enhance the landscape.

The central patio acquires new proportions by demolishing an old deposit, which now allows new uses of its sunken terrain. The previous qualities of lighting, ventilation and ambience that this space already provided are now enhanced. The old dining room is also demolished, granting greater integration between living and dining. A newly created wide porch becomes a part of this large and broad living space. The kitchen, now with a new layout and central island, also becomes integrated to these rooms with the use of sliding doors that make privacy possible when needed.

By relocating the indoor circulation and incorporating the bedrooms to the terrace, they also gain a new layout and expanded area. Even though through a more private scale, the intervention on this portion of the house follows the same premises of continuity between indoors and outdoors, allowing the bedrooms to enjoy a direct connection to the garden and its views.

The pool and the outdoors now have new shape and design, which eliminates the guardrail and softens the terrain slope, creating large bleachers and stairs. Broader integration and dialogue between the house itself and the new garden with a beautiful view is granted through this solution. The horizons are expanded and enhanced.