World
  LE House / Arquitetos Associados

LE House / Arquitetos Associados

LE House / Arquitetos Associados

LE House / Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Facade

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Renovation
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Arquitetos Associados
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  547
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Manuel Sá
  • Lead Architect : Paula Zasnicoff
  • Coauthors : Alexandre Brasil Garcia e Paula Zasnicoff Duarte Cardoso da Silva
  • Collaborators : Douglas Silva
  • Structures : Meirelles Carvalho Engenharia
  • Installations : Ramoska e Castellani
  • Lighting Design : Gilza Carvalho
  • Construction Work : BEC Engenharia- Alfonso Zapparolli
  • Landscape Design : Gilberto Elkis
  • Landscaping : Terra Fofa Paisagismo - Roberta Walter
  • City : São Paulo
  • Country : Brazil
LE House / Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation project for this house achieves a new figure and volumetry by replacing the concrete tiles with a metallic roof, which conceives greater lightness and horizontality to the building. The spatial integration between indoors and outdoors was crucial to this solution, as well as the creation of orthogonal and uniform environments, possible through the elimination of excessive pre-existing angulations. Always aiming to frame and enhance the landscape. 

LE House / Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Manuel Sá
LE House / Arquitetos Associados - Image 21 of 25
Ground floor plan
LE House / Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Windows, Beam
© Manuel Sá
LE House / Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam, Deck, Patio
© Manuel Sá

The central patio acquires new proportions by demolishing an old deposit, which now allows new uses of its sunken terrain. The previous qualities of lighting, ventilation and ambience that this space already provided are now enhanced. The old dining room is also demolished, granting greater integration between living and dining.  A newly created wide porch becomes a part of this large and broad living space. The kitchen, now with a new layout and central island, also becomes integrated to these rooms with the use of sliding doors that make privacy possible when needed.

LE House / Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Windows, Beam
© Manuel Sá

By relocating the indoor circulation and incorporating the bedrooms to the terrace, they also gain a new layout and expanded area. Even though through a more private scale, the intervention on this portion of the house follows the same premises of continuity between indoors and outdoors, allowing the bedrooms to enjoy a direct connection to the garden and its views.

LE House / Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Beam, Deck, Patio
© Manuel Sá

The pool and the outdoors now have new shape and design, which eliminates the guardrail and softens the terrain slope, creating large bleachers and stairs. Broader integration and dialogue between the house itself and the new garden with a beautiful view is granted through this solution. The horizons are expanded and enhanced.

LE House / Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Manuel Sá

