World
Baan Nakhonnayok Riverside House / Sata Na Architect

Baan Nakhonnayok Riverside House / Sata Na Architect

Baan Nakhonnayok Riverside House / Sata Na Architect

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Nakhon Nayok, Thailand
  Architects: Sata Na Architect
  Area: 446
  Year: 2022
  Photographs
    Photographs: Rungkit Charoenwat
  Manufacturers
    Manufacturers: Blule Line, EDL, Maxis Wood, TOA
  Lead Architect: Chalermchai Asayote
Baan Nakhonnayok Riverside House / Sata Na Architect - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Text description provided by the architects. A vacation home is a perfect place for relaxing that the family belongs to during the holiday or a place to live in retired life. For this reason, the design based on an understanding of the surrounding environment is important to enhance an incredible retreat for this place. This house is located along Nakhon Nayok River and many questions arise about this place like “How to put the river view into every room in this house and how to enhance the enjoyment of family members who live in this house?”

Baan Nakhonnayok Riverside House / Sata Na Architect - Interior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Plan - First Floor
Plan - First Floor
Baan Nakhonnayok Riverside House / Sata Na Architect - Interior Photography
© Rungkit Charoenwat

When we started the design, we selected to position the building in the highest area to ensure that everyone could experience the river view from all rooms. We also kept the same trees to enhance shade and shadow for this house. For this house, we had the intention to adopt “Blocking the river view” as the main design tool. What experience we expected is that when a person enters the house, the wall is covered river view to overcoming the feeling of arrival to be blocked, hidden, and escape from hustle into a perfect place for relaxation. When opening the door through the covered wall, we will clearly see the river. Every room and living area were designed with compositions to see the river view perfectly.

Baan Nakhonnayok Riverside House / Sata Na Architect - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Rungkit Charoenwat

The riverfront area on the west is the most incredible area where the afternoon light is out, it was then archived eave design to be extended. The lower terrace at the riverfront is the most used area and is placed on the ground floor as a space under the house that is ready to be used while preventing sunlight in the living room.

Baan Nakhonnayok Riverside House / Sata Na Architect - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Plan - Second Floor
Plan - Second Floor

Another design aspect we were concerned about was difficult accessibility, especially when we select materials. Such an area is located on a narrow and curved alley, affecting difficult material transportation. We, therefore, aimed to select small-size materials that are easy to transport as our key design factor. 

Section 1
Section 1
Baan Nakhonnayok Riverside House / Sata Na Architect - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Baan Nakhonnayok Riverside is a place with a design emphasizing escape from the hustle with architecture that prescribes behavior and enhances the point of view and livelihood of people who aimed to live in the surrounding of relaxation.

Baan Nakhonnayok Riverside House / Sata Na Architect - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Forest
© Rungkit Charoenwat

