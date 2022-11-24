Baan Nakhonnayok Riverside House / Sata Na Architect

+ 21

Houses • Nakhon Nayok, Thailand Architects: Sata Na Architect

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 446 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Rungkit Charoenwat

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Blule Line , EDL , Maxis Wood , TOA

Lead Architect : Chalermchai Asayote

City : Nakhon Nayok

Country : Thailand

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A vacation home is a perfect place for relaxing that the family belongs to during the holiday or a place to live in retired life. For this reason, the design based on an understanding of the surrounding environment is important to enhance an incredible retreat for this place. This house is located along Nakhon Nayok River and many questions arise about this place like “How to put the river view into every room in this house and how to enhance the enjoyment of family members who live in this house?”

When we started the design, we selected to position the building in the highest area to ensure that everyone could experience the river view from all rooms. We also kept the same trees to enhance shade and shadow for this house. For this house, we had the intention to adopt “Blocking the river view” as the main design tool. What experience we expected is that when a person enters the house, the wall is covered river view to overcoming the feeling of arrival to be blocked, hidden, and escape from hustle into a perfect place for relaxation. When opening the door through the covered wall, we will clearly see the river. Every room and living area were designed with compositions to see the river view perfectly.

The riverfront area on the west is the most incredible area where the afternoon light is out, it was then archived eave design to be extended. The lower terrace at the riverfront is the most used area and is placed on the ground floor as a space under the house that is ready to be used while preventing sunlight in the living room.

Another design aspect we were concerned about was difficult accessibility, especially when we select materials. Such an area is located on a narrow and curved alley, affecting difficult material transportation. We, therefore, aimed to select small-size materials that are easy to transport as our key design factor.

Baan Nakhonnayok Riverside is a place with a design emphasizing escape from the hustle with architecture that prescribes behavior and enhances the point of view and livelihood of people who aimed to live in the surrounding of relaxation.