Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. House in Tróia / BICA Arquitectos

House in Tróia / BICA Arquitectos

Save
House in Tróia / BICA Arquitectos

House in Tróia / BICA Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, GardenHouse in Tróia / BICA Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, ForestHouse in Tróia / BICA Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade, Garden, Beam, CourtyardHouse in Tróia / BICA Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyHouse in Tróia / BICA Arquitectos - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Portugal
  • Architects: BICA Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Calaim & Filho Lda, FSB, NIC design, PMM Premix Marblette, SIB, WATEREVOLUTION
  • Lead Architect : Inês Cortesão
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House in Tróia / BICA Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

Text description provided by the architects. The house sits in a landscape of immense natural beauty, facing the sea and being aligned with many neighboring buildings. The two key principles that defined the project were the importance of preserving the environment, based on ecological support – and, more specifically, protecting the dunes and the local vegetal species – as well as the need to ensure the inhabitants' privacy. Drawing from these ideas, a large dune was carefully shaped and covered with native plant species, surrounding the house. 

Save this picture!
House in Tróia / BICA Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
Save this picture!
House in Tróia / BICA Arquitectos - Image 30 of 36
Implantação
Save this picture!
House in Tróia / BICA Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
Save this picture!
House in Tróia / BICA Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

This dune reinforced the context´s natural characteristics and, at the same time, favored local sustainability since it was created with the sand that was removed from the nearby constructions. Complementarily, a long palisade in fir wood was erected to preserve the new dune, and which defines the perimeter of the construction while subtly concealing the various volumes that the house comprises. 

Save this picture!
House in Tróia / BICA Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
Save this picture!
House in Tróia / BICA Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
Save this picture!
House in Tróia / BICA Arquitectos - Image 31 of 36
Plan
Save this picture!
House in Tróia / BICA Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade, Garden, Beam, Courtyard
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
Save this picture!
House in Tróia / BICA Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Garden, Forest
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

Inside, along a central and lengthy corridor, the house's private spaces are symmetrically located and interspersed with courtyards – in which the previously existing plant species, such as pines, eucalyptus, and shrubs have been kept. At the end of this corridor is located the house's social area, which privileges the relationship with the landscape, and is open to the exterior, in a part of the terrain where the neighboring constructions are no longer visible.

Save this picture!
House in Tróia / BICA Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
Save this picture!
House in Tróia / BICA Arquitectos - Image 33 of 36
Section
Save this picture!
House in Tróia / BICA Arquitectos - Image 34 of 36
Elevation
Save this picture!
House in Tróia / BICA Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

The pool's design anticipates the sea – which is a few meters ahead – and its access is given through a ramp covered by a sand-based mortar – which establishes a continuity with the dunes. The leisure area extends to the roof terrace, from which the sea is visible. The house's constructive solution is in line with the resort's principles: a main-bearing steel structure with a light steel frame covered with OSB panels and thermal insulation finished with sand-based mortar on the walls. 

Save this picture!
House in Tróia / BICA Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Coast, Handrail
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
Save this picture!
House in Tróia / BICA Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

A similar finishing was brought to the interior and applied to the floors, resulting in a harmonic whole with the surrounding. Travertine was chosen to include de palette of materials as it is the stone that more closely resembles the sand layers. This palette wouldn't be complete without bringing the fir and ash woods for the exterior and interior furniture, contributing thus to the definition of a whole that establishes a continuity with the landscape.

Save this picture!
House in Tróia / BICA Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
BICA Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "House in Tróia / BICA Arquitectos" [Casa em Tróia / BICA Arquitectos] 25 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992688/house-in-troia-bica-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags