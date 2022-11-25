Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Norway
  5. Pavilion Brekstad / ASAS arkitektur

Pavilion Brekstad / ASAS arkitektur

Save
Pavilion Brekstad / ASAS arkitektur

Pavilion Brekstad / ASAS arkitektur - Exterior PhotographyPavilion Brekstad / ASAS arkitektur - Exterior PhotographyPavilion Brekstad / ASAS arkitektur - Interior Photography, FacadePavilion Brekstad / ASAS arkitektur - Interior Photography, Facade, ColumnPavilion Brekstad / ASAS arkitektur - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Adaptive Reuse
Brekstad, Norway
  • Architects: ASAS arkitektur
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  137
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Kristoffer Wittrup
  • Lead Architects : Ola Spangen, Grimur V. Magnusson, Dag Spangen, Katrine Aursand, Tove E. Andersen, Elisabeth Krogh
  • Project Managment + Concept : Ola Spangen
  • Project Managment + Concept + Detailing : Grimur V. Magnusson
  • Detailing : Dag Spangen, Katrine Aursand
  • Detailing + Building Site : Tove E. Andersen, Elisabeth Krogh
  • City : Brekstad
  • Country : Norway
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Pavilion Brekstad / ASAS arkitektur - Exterior Photography
© Kristoffer Wittrup

Text description provided by the architects. Pavilion Brekstad is a transformation of an old military bunker located at Fosen in Mid-Norway.
Fosen is a beautiful peninsula with a remarkable landscape meeting the Norwegian Sea in the west and the Trondheimsfjord in the east. The pavilion's program is dynamic and is designed to be used for private and social events, lectures, and customer visits associated with the farm nearby. The plan is open and flexible so it refurnishing easily can adjust to different occasions.

Save this picture!
Pavilion Brekstad / ASAS arkitektur - Exterior Photography
© Kristoffer Wittrup
Save this picture!
Pavilion Brekstad / ASAS arkitektur - Image 18 of 22
Plan

"To see and be seen" is one of the main ideas in the design of the pavilion according to the concept idea developed by the client. The pavilion's floating form and expression are the opposite of its previous function, where defense and attack behind thick walls are transformed and supplemented with sight lines and visual overviews.

Save this picture!
Pavilion Brekstad / ASAS arkitektur - Interior Photography, Facade
© Kristoffer Wittrup

With a 360-degree panoramic view of nature, wildlife, and the air base, this has been achieved. The bunker's heavy and massive character is preserved, and concrete walls and texture are visible. Above the massive base are the pavilion's hovering and transparent construction giving a clear distinction between the old and new, heavy and light.

Save this picture!
Pavilion Brekstad / ASAS arkitektur - Interior Photography
© Kristoffer Wittrup
Save this picture!
Pavilion Brekstad / ASAS arkitektur - Exterior Photography
© Kristoffer Wittrup

To develop the final design several options on the visible shape above ground was tested. A simple rectangle was the final answer supplying a flexible, open space, framing all directions, and fitting to the existing bunker as the project foundation. The entrance is through the old military function where the old plan is replaced by kitchen, toilettes, and storage.

Save this picture!
Pavilion Brekstad / ASAS arkitektur - Exterior Photography, Handrail
© Kristoffer Wittrup

The stairs are put in as a central element, leading from the closed parts and up to the light. The stairs form an elegant shape and sculptural element clearly leading the way. The primary materials in the new building are steel, glass, and concrete, as well as elements of wood used to achieve a more tactile and warm atmosphere in the interior.

Save this picture!
Pavilion Brekstad / ASAS arkitektur - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Kristoffer Wittrup

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
ASAS arkitektur
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseNorway
Cite: "Pavilion Brekstad / ASAS arkitektur" 25 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992672/pavilion-brekstad-asas-arkitektur> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags