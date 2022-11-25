Pavilion Brekstad / ASAS arkitektur

+ 17

Project Managment + Concept : Ola Spangen

Project Managment + Concept + Detailing : Grimur V. Magnusson

Detailing : Dag Spangen, Katrine Aursand

Detailing + Building Site : Tove E. Andersen, Elisabeth Krogh

City : Brekstad

Country : Norway

Text description provided by the architects. Pavilion Brekstad is a transformation of an old military bunker located at Fosen in Mid-Norway.

Fosen is a beautiful peninsula with a remarkable landscape meeting the Norwegian Sea in the west and the Trondheimsfjord in the east. The pavilion's program is dynamic and is designed to be used for private and social events, lectures, and customer visits associated with the farm nearby. The plan is open and flexible so it refurnishing easily can adjust to different occasions.

"To see and be seen" is one of the main ideas in the design of the pavilion according to the concept idea developed by the client. The pavilion's floating form and expression are the opposite of its previous function, where defense and attack behind thick walls are transformed and supplemented with sight lines and visual overviews.

With a 360-degree panoramic view of nature, wildlife, and the air base, this has been achieved. The bunker's heavy and massive character is preserved, and concrete walls and texture are visible. Above the massive base are the pavilion's hovering and transparent construction giving a clear distinction between the old and new, heavy and light.

To develop the final design several options on the visible shape above ground was tested. A simple rectangle was the final answer supplying a flexible, open space, framing all directions, and fitting to the existing bunker as the project foundation. The entrance is through the old military function where the old plan is replaced by kitchen, toilettes, and storage.

The stairs are put in as a central element, leading from the closed parts and up to the light. The stairs form an elegant shape and sculptural element clearly leading the way. The primary materials in the new building are steel, glass, and concrete, as well as elements of wood used to achieve a more tactile and warm atmosphere in the interior.