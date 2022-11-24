Submit a Project Advertise
World
Brick House / State of Kin

Brick House / State of Kin - Interior Photography, Table, Brick, Chair, Windows, Beam, Patio

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Mount Lawley, Australia
  • Architects: State of Kin
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  323
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Jack Lovel
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Cosentino, Agape, Artedomus, Asko, Astra Walker, Dekton, Design Stuff, Door Hardware, Fenix, Franke, Galassia, Gorter, ILVE, Liebherr, Mobília, Morphing, Polytec, Qasair
Brick House / State of Kin - Interior Photography, Table, Brick, Chair, Windows, Beam, Patio
© Jack Lovel

Text description provided by the architects. Subtly referencing the history of the area and surrounding urban fabric, we approached the small inner-city site with intention of maximizing living spaces within the tight perimeter and creating the illusion of a renovated heritage factory despite it being a new build. The home is constructed from red bricks that were sourced from character homes in the neighborhood that had been demolished. The reuse and celebration of this locally sourced material was a cornerstone of the design approach.

Brick House / State of Kin - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Jack Lovel
Brick House / State of Kin - Image 14 of 19
Plan - Ground Floor
Brick House / State of Kin - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam
© Jack Lovel

Saw-toothed roof forms of old factories in the area were a heavy influence, and we utilized traditional bricklaying and construction methods throughout the home, applying them to contemporary shapes. More traditional forms like arches are referenced but exaggerated, and lines are clean so that the profile is sharp against the texture of the brick.

Brick House / State of Kin - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Jack Lovel
Brick House / State of Kin - Image 15 of 19
Plan - First Floor
Brick House / State of Kin - Interior Photography, Door, Brick
© Jack Lovel

Fully taking advantage of the property’s north-facing perspective, huge double-glazed circular windows allow spectacular light to infiltrate within while ensuring thermal efficiency and opening the façade of the home on both aspects. Capturing an abundance of natural light not only creates the sensation of lots of space despite the smaller footprint (without overdeveloping), but it also provides connectivity throughout the home.

Brick House / State of Kin - Image 18 of 19
Section A
Brick House / State of Kin - Interior Photography
© Jack Lovel

Clean lines in the kitchen follow through to the alfresco, which also features a tilt door that is actually a garage door model customized to suit the couple’s purpose. Arches are layered as somewhat traditional forms but with the scale exaggerated to keep them fresh; bricks feature in a herringbone pattern on the ceiling of the cellar while black lines of steel and cabinetry are clean and sharp against the texture of the brick.

Brick House / State of Kin - Image 19 of 19
Section B
Brick House / State of Kin - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Jack Lovel

This proclamation of respect for the medium culminates in a feeling of nostalgia and familiarity bounded by modernity and sophistication. Whilst the aesthetic is undeniably very industrial and raw, the ambiance of the home is textural, open, and warm.

Brick House / State of Kin - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Jack Lovel

