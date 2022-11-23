Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Austria
  5. Schlosspark Residential Building / puk architekten

Schlosspark Residential Building / puk architekten

Save
Schlosspark Residential Building / puk architekten

Schlosspark Residential Building / puk architekten - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsSchlosspark Residential Building / puk architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, StairsSchlosspark Residential Building / puk architekten - Interior Photography, WindowsSchlosspark Residential Building / puk architekten - Interior PhotographySchlosspark Residential Building / puk architekten - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Wien, Austria
  • Architects: puk architekten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1503
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Lukas Schaller
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Accoya, TECU, Florim, Josko, Warema
  • Lead Architects : Andreas Pöstinger, Maria Klupp
  • Project Manager : Bernhard Meisnitzer, Edita Vinca
  • City : Wien
  • Country : Austria
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Schlosspark Residential Building / puk architekten - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Lukas Schaller

Text description provided by the architects. The transition zone between urban and rural on a plot of land near the Pötzleinsdorfer Schlosspark gave rise to a remarkable residential building project. The neighborhood is characterized by the architecture of its Gründerzeit villas and the views of nature in all directions. Living on Kalbeckgasse in Vienna’s 18th district means being surrounded by expansive stretches of vegetation, parks, meadows, and hilly woodlands. The architects positioned a dynamic structure with undulating and boldly jutting terraces and balconies on a parklike site.

Save this picture!
Schlosspark Residential Building / puk architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Lukas Schaller

The encircling semitransparent balustrades give the building an elegant yacht-like appearance. The team of architects blends clear lines and the expression of cozy domesticity into a harmonious picture while placing special attention on the exquisite choice of materials and the precise implementation of the design.

Save this picture!
Schlosspark Residential Building / puk architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Lukas Schaller
Save this picture!
Schlosspark Residential Building / puk architekten - Image 19 of 22
Plan - Ground floor

The Accoya wood façade, curved panorama windows, copper roof, and custom-made balustrades are all details that reflect the exclusivity of the overall object. The entrance zone of the garage and the lobby give a clear indication of what lies ahead: spacious luxury apartments with pools and expansive open spaces as well as outdoor areas. This self-image is also indicated by the high-end quality of the building materials.

Save this picture!
Schlosspark Residential Building / puk architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Stairs
© Lukas Schaller
Save this picture!
Schlosspark Residential Building / puk architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Lukas Schaller

Even the ground-floor units are above street level, and with a private yard and pool they provide an exclusive feel of living. Most of the apartments look out in three directions and offer access to various protected outdoor spaces which command magnificent views of the green surroundings. All of the building’s open spaces are conceived in such a way as to offer the greatest possible amount of privacy. 

Save this picture!
Schlosspark Residential Building / puk architekten - Interior Photography, Windows
© Lukas Schaller
Save this picture!
Schlosspark Residential Building / puk architekten - Interior Photography
© Lukas Schaller

In clear contrast to the flowing forms of the three lower levels is the strikingly shaped penthouse with its encircling terrace that affords a 360° view. From here, one has a breathtaking panorama of the Danube metropolis. A shingle-like roof structure made of pre-blackened brass envelops the angular living space. Equipped with efficient and intelligent building services engineering, this exclusive apartment complex becomes a smart home: photovoltaics, individual cooling, an air/water source heat pump, and a central hot-water supply are just a few of the highlights that demonstrate the intelligence of the building. 

Save this picture!
Schlosspark Residential Building / puk architekten - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Lukas Schaller

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Kalbeckgasse 5, 1180 Wien, Austria

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
puk architekten
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsAustria
Cite: "Schlosspark Residential Building / puk architekten" 23 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992637/schlosspark-residential-building-puk-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags