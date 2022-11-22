Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Takamine-cho House / Tomoaki Uno Architects

Takamine-cho House / Tomoaki Uno Architects

Save
Takamine-cho House / Tomoaki Uno Architects

Takamine-cho House / Tomoaki Uno Architects - Exterior PhotographyTakamine-cho House / Tomoaki Uno Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, ChairTakamine-cho House / Tomoaki Uno Architects - Interior PhotographyTakamine-cho House / Tomoaki Uno Architects - Interior PhotographyTakamine-cho House / Tomoaki Uno Architects - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Nagoya, Japan
  • Architects: Tomoaki Uno Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  189
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Yasuo Hagiwara
  • Lead Architect : Tomoaki Uno
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Takamine-cho House / Tomoaki Uno Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Yasuo Hagiwara

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located in an upscale residential area with lush greenery, with Nagoya University and Nanzan University within walking distance. I had designed a clinic for a client before, and this was my second commission. Therefore, I started the concrete design immediately without any time to warm up the relationship.

Save this picture!
Takamine-cho House / Tomoaki Uno Architects - Interior Photography
© Yasuo Hagiwara
Save this picture!
Takamine-cho House / Tomoaki Uno Architects - Image 26 of 32
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
Takamine-cho House / Tomoaki Uno Architects - Interior Photography
© Yasuo Hagiwara

This project's most significant request, or mission, was to use the traditional method of masonry called field masonry. In the beginning, I thought of it only as a finishing material. However, as I learned more about the traditional masonry method and its use, I gradually realized that I had not been thinking correctly, and I was at a loss for a while. 

Save this picture!
Takamine-cho House / Tomoaki Uno Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Yasuo Hagiwara

Originally, Japanese masonry was used for the foundations of castles, castle foundations, and stone walls. It was never meant to be a part of the architecture. The purpose and origins of the ruins were utterly different from those in South America. Therefore, there were no past examples to refer to. In addition, Japanese masonry has warped gradually as it was built up.

Save this picture!
Takamine-cho House / Tomoaki Uno Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Yasuo Hagiwara
Save this picture!
Takamine-cho House / Tomoaki Uno Architects - Image 28 of 32
Section 02
Save this picture!
Takamine-cho House / Tomoaki Uno Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop
© Yasuo Hagiwara

This is probably the most rational way of stacking masonry for its intended use in the long history of Japan. I felt pretty uneasy and uncomfortable about using this traditional Japanese masonry as part of a building with a different purpose. I couldn't get rid of the awkward feeling that I was trashing the tradition, and a lot of time passed without being able to propose.

Save this picture!
Takamine-cho House / Tomoaki Uno Architects - Image 25 of 32
Plan - Basement Floor
Save this picture!
Takamine-cho House / Tomoaki Uno Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Yasuo Hagiwara

It was the pyramids of Tenayuca (Mexico) that brought me out of this impasse. It cannot be called architecture, but it is quite an architectural form compared to Japanese masonry. The moment I came up with the idea of recreating it with traditional Japanese masonry, the fog that had been hanging over the project instantly lifted, and I was able to proceed with the project smoothly from there. As a result, the first Japanese-method pyramid in Japan was completed here. However, the inside is not the sarcophagus room but the client's study room.

Save this picture!
Takamine-cho House / Tomoaki Uno Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Yasuo Hagiwara
Save this picture!
Takamine-cho House / Tomoaki Uno Architects - Interior Photography
© Yasuo Hagiwara

However, after the start of the project, the masonry once again came back to haunt us. It was the overwhelming presence and reality of this masonry. Of course, the design had already taken this into account, but when we saw the huge stones in front of us, everything looked poor. The planned copper sashes were all replaced with voluminous iron and left in their bare black skin. Which also renewed the materials and details of the floor texture and hardware. The final result is quite different from the architecture when I signed the contract, but I think I was able to make the best choice flexibly by taking advantage of the fact that I was undertaking this project myself.

Save this picture!
Takamine-cho House / Tomoaki Uno Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Yasuo Hagiwara
Save this picture!
Takamine-cho House / Tomoaki Uno Architects - Image 32 of 32
West Elevation

The overall plan is to give a feeling of openness to the room while protecting the private space by surrounding the two gardens, the water garden, and the courtyard, with a pyramid and a private space. 

Save this picture!
Takamine-cho House / Tomoaki Uno Architects - Exterior Photography
© Yasuo Hagiwara

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Tomoaki Uno Architects
Office

Materials

StoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "Takamine-cho House / Tomoaki Uno Architects" 22 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992584/takamine-cho-house-tomoaki-uno-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags