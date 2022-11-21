Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. South Korea
  5. NOXON Neighborhood Shop / ON Architects

NOXON Neighborhood Shop / ON Architects

Save
NOXON Neighborhood Shop / ON Architects

NOXON Neighborhood Shop / ON Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeNOXON Neighborhood Shop / ON Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, WindowsNOXON Neighborhood Shop / ON Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam, HandrailNOXON Neighborhood Shop / ON Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, WindowsNOXON Neighborhood Shop / ON Architects - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Mixed Use Architecture
Jung-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: ON Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  131
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Yoon, Joonhwan
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  LX Zin
  • Lead Architect : Jung Woongsik
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
NOXON Neighborhood Shop / ON Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Yoon, Joonhwan

Text description provided by the architects. We intend to suggest a way in which a small shop operated together by a family can be dynamic to revitalize a backward area. Moreover, we hope this can make a place that reflects the time of the area as it is. Might it not be the case that urban regeneration would occur in its true sense insofar as the neighborhood residents make necessary spaces one by one after demolishing functionally or structurally obsolete buildings?

Save this picture!
NOXON Neighborhood Shop / ON Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows
© Yoon, Joonhwan
Save this picture!
NOXON Neighborhood Shop / ON Architects - Image 17 of 25
Plan - First Floor
Save this picture!
NOXON Neighborhood Shop / ON Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Yoon, Joonhwan

As a small beginning in this way, we intend to suggest a family-run shop with an in-between space where people can understand and connect with others. 1549 sheets of copperplates were formed by the craftsmanship of beating every sheet by human hands so that no plate was shaped the same as another. As copperplates oxidize over time, each of them was baked with fire to diversify the oxidation time.

Save this picture!
NOXON Neighborhood Shop / ON Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam, Handrail
© Yoon, Joonhwan
Save this picture!
NOXON Neighborhood Shop / ON Architects - Image 24 of 25
Section B
Save this picture!
NOXON Neighborhood Shop / ON Architects - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Yoon, Joonhwan

Thanks to this method, this building will have various appearances over time. The external walls that otherwise would have defined space on each floor were separated from the building to create interstitial space, with its structure utilized to create an outdoor stairway that spirals around the whole building. This outdoor stairway and the interior space were separated from each other with a 300 mm-wide interstice that connects all floors vertically. Thus, the occupants in the glass space and the movers walking from floor to floor always share the same time.

Save this picture!
NOXON Neighborhood Shop / ON Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Yoon, Joonhwan
Save this picture!
NOXON Neighborhood Shop / ON Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Yoon, Joonhwan
Save this picture!
NOXON Neighborhood Shop / ON Architects - Image 19 of 25
Plan - Third Floor
Save this picture!
NOXON Neighborhood Shop / ON Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick
© Yoon, Joonhwan
Save this picture!
NOXON Neighborhood Shop / ON Architects - Image 25 of 25
Diagram

The vertical organization of space was carried out not as simple accumulation, but as zigzag circulatory accumulation. In this way, a variety of interstitial spaces were overlaid between the vertical spaces and the external walls. Also, the vertical stairway was put as an outdoor path in between the interior space and the independent external wall separated from the building, so as to create circulation through the building.

Save this picture!
NOXON Neighborhood Shop / ON Architects - Exterior Photography, Door, Windows, Facade
© Yoon, Joonhwan

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Okgyo-dong, Jung-gu, Ulsan, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ON Architects
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopMixed Use ArchitectureSouth Korea
Cite: "NOXON Neighborhood Shop / ON Architects" 21 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992542/noxon-neighborhood-shop-on-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags