NOXON Neighborhood Shop / ON Architects

Design Team : Kim Nam Su, Kim Hyuk Gi, Kim Min Seong, Kim Young Joo

City : Jung-gu

Country : South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. We intend to suggest a way in which a small shop operated together by a family can be dynamic to revitalize a backward area. Moreover, we hope this can make a place that reflects the time of the area as it is. Might it not be the case that urban regeneration would occur in its true sense insofar as the neighborhood residents make necessary spaces one by one after demolishing functionally or structurally obsolete buildings?

As a small beginning in this way, we intend to suggest a family-run shop with an in-between space where people can understand and connect with others. 1549 sheets of copperplates were formed by the craftsmanship of beating every sheet by human hands so that no plate was shaped the same as another. As copperplates oxidize over time, each of them was baked with fire to diversify the oxidation time.

Thanks to this method, this building will have various appearances over time. The external walls that otherwise would have defined space on each floor were separated from the building to create interstitial space, with its structure utilized to create an outdoor stairway that spirals around the whole building. This outdoor stairway and the interior space were separated from each other with a 300 mm-wide interstice that connects all floors vertically. Thus, the occupants in the glass space and the movers walking from floor to floor always share the same time.

The vertical organization of space was carried out not as simple accumulation, but as zigzag circulatory accumulation. In this way, a variety of interstitial spaces were overlaid between the vertical spaces and the external walls. Also, the vertical stairway was put as an outdoor path in between the interior space and the independent external wall separated from the building, so as to create circulation through the building.