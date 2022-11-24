Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. Mexico
  5. Mérida Banking and Commercial School / IUA Ignacio Urquiza Arquitectos

Mérida Banking and Commercial School / IUA Ignacio Urquiza Arquitectos

Save
Mérida Banking and Commercial School / IUA Ignacio Urquiza Arquitectos

Mérida Banking and Commercial School / IUA Ignacio Urquiza Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyMérida Banking and Commercial School / IUA Ignacio Urquiza Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Fence, Handrail, ColumnMérida Banking and Commercial School / IUA Ignacio Urquiza Arquitectos - Interior Photography, FacadeMérida Banking and Commercial School / IUA Ignacio Urquiza Arquitectos - Interior Photography, FacadeMérida Banking and Commercial School / IUA Ignacio Urquiza Arquitectos - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
University
Mérida, Mexico
  • Design Team : Ignacio Urquiza Seoane, Camilo Moreno, Daniel Moreno, Héctor René Campagna, Michela Lostia di Santa Sofía, Paula Bodelón, León Daniel Chávez, Fabiola Antonini, Andrés Suárez, Andrés Pérez
  • Structure : Estudios y Supervisión del Sureste, Eric Raygoza
  • Engineers : AKF Group
  • Landscaping : Genfor Landscaping (Tanya Eguiluz)
  • Interior Design : Taller Leticia Serrano (Leticia Serrano, Andrea Guereca)
  • Development And Construction : EBC (Jerónimo Prieto, Andrea Cornú), Terral (Pablo Prieto, Raúl Silva)
  • City : Mérida
  • Country : Mexico
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Mérida Banking and Commercial School / IUA Ignacio Urquiza Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Estudio Urquiza (Ignacio Urquiza)

Text description provided by the architects. La Escuela Bancaria y Comercial (The Banking and Commercial School) is located north of Mérida and is the second campus of this institution in this city; the new building is located in a growing area and seeks to serve a greater number of students. For the development of this project, three particular factors were taken into account that determined both the layout of the building and its materiality and operation: the program, the terrain, and the bioclimatic characteristics of the region.

Save this picture!
Mérida Banking and Commercial School / IUA Ignacio Urquiza Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Estudio Urquiza (Ignacio Urquiza)

The bioclimatic characteristics of Mérida are extreme: it is very hot, and humid, with very high temperatures in direct sunlight. The windiness and raininess caused by repeated northern winds are also factors that must be resolved in detail. The appearance of the campus —solid and heavy— responds to its orientation and the arrangement of the uses that each volume houses. It is practically blind to the south, east and west, and completely open to the north, which avoids the changing light and high temperatures of this area of the country and seeks uniform lighting for all learning and workspaces. Its uniform materiality is composed only of chukum, a typical material of the region that provides durability and is of low maintenance.

Save this picture!
Mérida Banking and Commercial School / IUA Ignacio Urquiza Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade
© Estudio Urquiza (Ignacio Urquiza)

The brief and the program for a campus of these characteristics is very particular and precise since it had to include 12 classrooms for 18 students, 9 classrooms for 30 students, and 7 classrooms for 40 students, in addition to classrooms equipped for online classes; an auditorium with capacity for 40 people, a multipurpose room that could be configured as an auditorium for up to 200 people, a cafeteria, a learning center with a library and work rooms, a courtyard to host events with the entire student community, a gym, an administrative area, and different service areas.

Save this picture!
Mérida Banking and Commercial School / IUA Ignacio Urquiza Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade
© Estudio Urquiza (Ignacio Urquiza)

The lot is rectangular and narrow; 30 x 140 m that on three of its sides adjoin roads and only one with a future neighbor. The project is developed under a linear scheme made up of six buildings that house a fragmented program arranged in blocks. The uses of each building are distributed precisely, seeking to order the program in such a way that they activate the public and meeting space between buildings, and thus modulate the entire campus.

Save this picture!
Mérida Banking and Commercial School / IUA Ignacio Urquiza Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Estudio Urquiza (Ignacio Urquiza)

The first building is the access and administrative building. The second houses public and flexible uses, and has a multipurpose room, an indoor and outdoor cafeteria, and a learning center. This volume is positioned at the center of the campus; on its ground floor, it opens onto the central square and functions as a meeting point on each of its three levels. The third building is the tallest volume and has the smallest footprint; it houses the services and vertical circulations. The fourth building is the educational building, with 28 classrooms distributed on four levels. The fifth building, not yet built, is considered an extension with nine classrooms for the future growth of the campus. Today, its foundation is used as a multipurpose sports court. The sixth building is the only one-floor element and houses the equipment, machine rooms, and maintenance of the campus.

Save this picture!
Mérida Banking and Commercial School / IUA Ignacio Urquiza Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Estudio Urquiza (Ignacio Urquiza)

The layout of these six volumes generates spaces that, like squares, complement each other. The layout obeys the orientation and the solar incidence: the project operates as a great wall that generates shade over the public space; the central plaza is an open-air meeting space that remains in the shade for most of the day. On the other hand, the fragmentation of the volumes allows the wind to cross and generate cross-ventilation throughout the day and, instead of offering resistance, it allows the winds to cross in a fluid manner.

Save this picture!
Mérida Banking and Commercial School / IUA Ignacio Urquiza Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Fence, Handrail, Column
© Estudio Urquiza (Ignacio Urquiza)
Save this picture!
Mérida Banking and Commercial School / IUA Ignacio Urquiza Arquitectos - Image 18 of 24
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Mérida Banking and Commercial School / IUA Ignacio Urquiza Arquitectos - Image 22 of 24
Section
Save this picture!
Mérida Banking and Commercial School / IUA Ignacio Urquiza Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade, Column
© Estudio Urquiza (Ignacio Urquiza)

These six buildings are arranged on a central axis that connects both entrances on the first level, the main access, and the access to the parking lot. On the following levels, a linear corridor three meters wide and without interruptions connects each of the volumes through bridges, sometimes through its center and other times through its sides, where it grows to 4.5 m width and serves as an umbrella in the rainy season and in the face of strong northerly winds. In the last educational buildings that we have had the opportunity to design, we have focused our attention not only on the built space —the classrooms— but above all on the void and the circulations, on the spaces that connect all the classrooms with particular programs. In this case, this corridor that is formed in a different way at each level generates a meeting space outside the classrooms.

Save this picture!
Mérida Banking and Commercial School / IUA Ignacio Urquiza Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Estudio Urquiza (Ignacio Urquiza)

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Mérida, Yucatán, Mexico

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Rodrigo Valenzuela Jerez
Office
Co Lateral
Office
IUA Ignacio Urquiza Arquitectos
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityMexico
Cite: "Mérida Banking and Commercial School / IUA Ignacio Urquiza Arquitectos" [Escuela Bancaria y Comercial de Mérida / IUA Ignacio Urquiza Arquitectos] 24 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992536/merida-banking-and-commercial-school-iua-ignacio-urquiza-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags