© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Office Buildings
Sant Cugat del Vallès, Spain
  • Architects: Twobo arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1900
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :José Hevia
  • Lead Architect : Pablo Twose
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. A pharmaceutical company based in Sant Cugat wanted a project to connect different buildings through their respective lower levels, to transform this space into a Hall, a Foyer, and an Auditorium.

Tailor - Made Office / Twobo arquitectura - Interior Photography, Facade, Column
© José Hevia
Tailor - Made Office / Twobo arquitectura - Interior Photography, Facade
© José Hevia

In architecture, you often hear that empty space should be defined by what’s built in it, nothing more, nothing less. The empty space was already built, naked, and we became tailors instead of architects. From the measurements of the naked body (waistline, hips, the way the shoulders fall down) a tailor reimagines the body in fabrics. Rediscovering it through imagination and covering it with tangible shapes, all in the same effort.

Sketch

With this attitude, the curved facade was redrawn as cleanly as possible to turn it into a gesture that runs from one end to the other. The installations in the patio, like misplaced scraps of cloth, were removed to make a yoke out of it, like a frame that fits over the shoulders and neck of someone. All the different concrete pillars were dressed with tailor-made pieces that remind us of Alvar Aaltos’ clean and ample spaces in his big universities. The ceilings were bulged up with a mantle of Catalan-style vaults to connect everything coherently with the pillars. The wood walls were curved, making people flow around them like the wind on a dress that falls free, top to bottom. Last but not least, blue; a big curtain in the background acts as a petticoat. 

Tailor - Made Office / Twobo arquitectura - Interior Photography
© José Hevia
Tailor - Made Office / Twobo arquitectura - Interior Photography
© José Hevia

Like accessories to a dress, we placed jewels with personality here and there to make the place human, even in the absence of people: a slim sinuous handrail, some large and thin pillars dressed for the occasion, a corten staircase that goes up the middle of the patio, a sun (yes, like the Sun) hidden in a bathroom. All of these set the mood for the main piece of the project.

Tailor - Made Office / Twobo arquitectura - Interior Photography, Column
© José Hevia
Tailor - Made Office / Twobo arquitectura - Image 49 of 58
Plan
Tailor - Made Office / Twobo arquitectura - Interior Photography
© José Hevia

An auditorium for 380 people. The wood on the walls acts as a socle that encircles the room downhill next to the seat rows, giving warmth and texture to the opened hands of whoever walks down that runway. In opposition to the wood, the ceiling floats in white waves similar to fabric that moves up alongside light and sound. 

Tailor - Made Office / Twobo arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© José Hevia
Tailor - Made Office / Twobo arquitectura - Interior Photography, Chair
© José Hevia

This will become the backdrop to the company’s big events.

Tailor - Made Office / Twobo arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© José Hevia

Project location

Address:Sant Cugat del Vallès, Barcelona, Spain

Twobo arquitectura
Cite: "Tailor - Made Office / Twobo arquitectura" [Traje a medida / Twobo arquitectura] 21 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992471/tailor-made-office-twobo-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

