Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. JPP House / Zanesco Arquitetura

JPP House / Zanesco Arquitetura

Save
JPP House / Zanesco Arquitetura

JPP House / Zanesco Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, CourtyardJPP House / Zanesco Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, WindowsJPP House / Zanesco Arquitetura - Interior Photography, TableJPP House / Zanesco Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden, CourtyardJPP House / Zanesco Arquitetura - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Bento Gonçalves, Brazil
  • Architects: Zanesco Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  438
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Ezequiele Panizzi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Benvenutti, Broilo Aquecimento, D'art Comércio e Decoração, Lazza Revestimentos, Metalúrgica Progresso, Palimanan, Spido Comércio e Decorações, V&V Esquadrias
  • Lead Architect : Leticia Zanesco
  • Project Development : Pedro Demari
  • Engineering : STM Projetos Estrutural Ltda
  • Woodwork : Movelarte Marcenaria
  • City : Bento Gonçalves
  • Country : Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
JPP House / Zanesco Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Ezequiele Panizzi

Text description provided by the architects. Designed for a family of three, a couple with a small child, Casa JPP is a single-family house located in a region of wineries, in the interior of the city of Bento Gonçalves, in the Serra Gaúcha region of Rio Grande do Sul, in Brazil. In response to local conditioning, such as the flat terrain, the implantation took place with the largest west front facing the street. The project is the result of a careful look at the uses of greater permanence for the residents, prioritizing the best sunlight and local visuals, and valuing the elements available in the surroundings.

Save this picture!
JPP House / Zanesco Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Ezequiele Panizzi
Save this picture!
JPP House / Zanesco Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Windows
© Ezequiele Panizzi
Save this picture!
JPP House / Zanesco Arquitetura - Image 23 of 27
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
JPP House / Zanesco Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Ezequiele Panizzi

Developed in three volumes with different functions that create a courtyard with a pool area, the residence comprises an intimate and social area, with different sizes, structured according to family use. The intimate area brings together a suite and two bedrooms with a shared full bathroom, with generous openings allowing greater connection with the external area and a view of the neighboring vegetation. The social area, located on the north and south axis, has more space and privacy guaranteed by the arrangement of the intimate area, parallel to the street level. The welcome is given by the pool, at the center of the project, integrating all social areas and assuming the role of reception for those arriving at the house through the pedestrian access. A large industrial kitchen with a dining table and seating area fills the ballroom, a space designed to receive guests intimately, adapting to different occasions and quantities. This space is parallel to the pool and faces the street.

Save this picture!
JPP House / Zanesco Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Beam
© Ezequiele Panizzi
Save this picture!
JPP House / Zanesco Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Chair, Beam
© Ezequiele Panizzi

The slanted metal roof that integrates the social areas stands out, with an inclined advance from the veranda to the side door of the ballroom. On the inside, were used natural wood floors and ceilings, while the same tiled floor was used in the service areas, bathrooms, and multipurpose space. Naturally planned to take advantage of the garden on all sides, Casa JPP encourages residents to connect with the nearby green areas. In this project, architecture and nature are reconciled, intertwined, and coexist in harmony, like good neighbors.

Save this picture!
JPP House / Zanesco Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Ezequiele Panizzi

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Zanesco Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "JPP House / Zanesco Arquitetura" [Casa JPP / Zanesco Arquitetura] 28 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992470/jpp-house-zanesco-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags