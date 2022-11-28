JPP House / Zanesco Arquitetura

+ 22

Houses • Bento Gonçalves, Brazil Architects: Zanesco Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 438 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2020

Photographs Photographs : Ezequiele Panizzi

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Benvenutti , Broilo Aquecimento , D'art Comércio e Decoração , Lazza Revestimentos , Metalúrgica Progresso , Palimanan , Spido Comércio e Decorações , V&V Esquadrias

Lead Architect : Leticia Zanesco

Project Development : Pedro Demari

Engineering : STM Projetos Estrutural Ltda

Woodwork : Movelarte Marcenaria

City : Bento Gonçalves

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Designed for a family of three, a couple with a small child, Casa JPP is a single-family house located in a region of wineries, in the interior of the city of Bento Gonçalves, in the Serra Gaúcha region of Rio Grande do Sul, in Brazil. In response to local conditioning, such as the flat terrain, the implantation took place with the largest west front facing the street. The project is the result of a careful look at the uses of greater permanence for the residents, prioritizing the best sunlight and local visuals, and valuing the elements available in the surroundings.

Developed in three volumes with different functions that create a courtyard with a pool area, the residence comprises an intimate and social area, with different sizes, structured according to family use. The intimate area brings together a suite and two bedrooms with a shared full bathroom, with generous openings allowing greater connection with the external area and a view of the neighboring vegetation. The social area, located on the north and south axis, has more space and privacy guaranteed by the arrangement of the intimate area, parallel to the street level. The welcome is given by the pool, at the center of the project, integrating all social areas and assuming the role of reception for those arriving at the house through the pedestrian access. A large industrial kitchen with a dining table and seating area fills the ballroom, a space designed to receive guests intimately, adapting to different occasions and quantities. This space is parallel to the pool and faces the street.

The slanted metal roof that integrates the social areas stands out, with an inclined advance from the veranda to the side door of the ballroom. On the inside, were used natural wood floors and ceilings, while the same tiled floor was used in the service areas, bathrooms, and multipurpose space. Naturally planned to take advantage of the garden on all sides, Casa JPP encourages residents to connect with the nearby green areas. In this project, architecture and nature are reconciled, intertwined, and coexist in harmony, like good neighbors.