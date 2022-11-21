House H.L / Celso Laetano Arquitetura

+ 31

Houses • Piracicaba, Brazil Architects: Celso Laetano Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 922 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Favaro JR

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Indusparquet ARTE LUZ , FAS Iluminação , Linear Esquadrias de Alumínio , NOBRE MÁRMORES E GRANITOS , Terracor Manufacturers :

Text description provided by the architects. A contemporary house, open, fluid, with integrated leisure and landscaping very present. I worked with well-defined volumes broken by inclined angles. Integration of environments with the external area. We use technological materials such as ACM corten, on the facade.

Burnt cement was an initial choice. From there, the coatings and textures came from this choice that makes a beautiful contrast with the American oak present in various environments.

The pool is the protagonist with its infinite edges and the curved ramp for social access has a very beautiful movement that adds to the chamfered volumes of the facade and the exuberant landscaping signed by Christiane Pompeo.

The decor follows the contemporary line, with hints of ethnicity. Signed Brazilian furniture, with pieces by Jader Almeida and Sérgio Rodrigues. The woods follow the light tones (American oak), with hints of white and neutral fabrics.