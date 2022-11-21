Submit a Project Advertise
World
House H.L / Celso Laetano Arquitetura

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Piracicaba, Brazil
  Architects: Celso Laetano Arquitetura
  Area: 922
  Year: 2021
  Photographs
    Photographs: Favaro JR
  Manufacturers
    Manufacturers: Indusparquet, ARTE LUZ, FAS Iluminação, Linear Esquadrias de Alumínio, NOBRE MÁRMORES E GRANITOS, Terracor
© Favaro JR
© Favaro JR

Text description provided by the architects. A contemporary house, open, fluid, with integrated leisure and landscaping very present. I worked with well-defined volumes broken by inclined angles. Integration of environments with the external area. We use technological materials such as ACM corten, on the facade.

© Favaro JR
© Favaro JR
© Favaro JR
© Favaro JR

Burnt cement was an initial choice. From there, the coatings and textures came from this choice that makes a beautiful contrast with the American oak present in various environments.

© Favaro JR
© Favaro JR
© Favaro JR
© Favaro JR

The pool is the protagonist with its infinite edges and the curved ramp for social access has a very beautiful movement that adds to the chamfered volumes of the facade and the exuberant landscaping signed by Christiane Pompeo.

© Favaro JR
© Favaro JR
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Favaro JR
© Favaro JR

The decor follows the contemporary line, with hints of ethnicity. Signed Brazilian furniture, with pieces by Jader Almeida and Sérgio Rodrigues. The woods follow the light tones (American oak), with hints of white and neutral fabrics.

© Favaro JR

