Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. White and Timber House / Kibbin Design Studio

White and Timber House / Kibbin Design Studio

Save
White and Timber House / Kibbin Design Studio

White and Timber House / Kibbin Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeWhite and Timber House / Kibbin Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, CourtyardWhite and Timber House / Kibbin Design Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, HandrailWhite and Timber House / Kibbin Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, ChairWhite and Timber House / Kibbin Design Studio - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Gerroa, Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
White and Timber House / Kibbin Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Tim Shaw

Text description provided by the architects. The site of White and Timber House has unlimited access to an iconic South Coast view along 7 Mile Beach with Cullunghutti Mountain in the background. In response to site orientation and the angle of the view, the house features a segmented floor plan set around an internal courtyard. An open riser stair and void area run adjacent to the courtyard acting as a light well and in turn, providing natural heating and cooling throughout the home.

Save this picture!
White and Timber House / Kibbin Design Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Glass, Handrail
© Tim Shaw
Save this picture!
White and Timber House / Kibbin Design Studio - Image 18 of 18
Plan - Upper Floor
Save this picture!
White and Timber House / Kibbin Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Tim Shaw

Inspired by the location, the repeating sail or wave-like roofline is evident from all angles. We chose to incorporate sustainable shiplap timber cladding, to soften and contrast with the concrete and brick structure and as materials that could withstand the harsh onshore weather that batters the site from the south.

Save this picture!
White and Timber House / Kibbin Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Chair
© Tim Shaw
Save this picture!
White and Timber House / Kibbin Design Studio - Image 17 of 18
Plan - Lower Floor
Save this picture!
White and Timber House / Kibbin Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Tim Shaw

This textural material pallet increases the dynamic play of light and shadow which falls over the house each day. Exterior timber batten details are carried through to the interior of the home, evident around the central void area and open riser stair detailing.

Save this picture!
White and Timber House / Kibbin Design Studio - Interior Photography, Coast, Deck
© Tim Shaw

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Kibbin Design Studio
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "White and Timber House / Kibbin Design Studio" 19 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992431/white-and-timber-house-kibbin-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags