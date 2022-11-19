White and Timber House / Kibbin Design Studio

+ 13

City : Gerroa

Country : Australia

Text description provided by the architects. The site of White and Timber House has unlimited access to an iconic South Coast view along 7 Mile Beach with Cullunghutti Mountain in the background. In response to site orientation and the angle of the view, the house features a segmented floor plan set around an internal courtyard. An open riser stair and void area run adjacent to the courtyard acting as a light well and in turn, providing natural heating and cooling throughout the home.

Inspired by the location, the repeating sail or wave-like roofline is evident from all angles. We chose to incorporate sustainable shiplap timber cladding, to soften and contrast with the concrete and brick structure and as materials that could withstand the harsh onshore weather that batters the site from the south.

This textural material pallet increases the dynamic play of light and shadow which falls over the house each day. Exterior timber batten details are carried through to the interior of the home, evident around the central void area and open riser stair detailing.