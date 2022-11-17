Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Zoo
  4. New Zealand
  5. Auckland Zoo Administration Building / Ignite Architects

Auckland Zoo Administration Building / Ignite Architects

Save
Auckland Zoo Administration Building / Ignite Architects

Auckland Zoo Administration Building / Ignite Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Stairs, Chair, Windows, Handrail, BeamAuckland Zoo Administration Building / Ignite Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, BeamAuckland Zoo Administration Building / Ignite Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeAuckland Zoo Administration Building / Ignite Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeAuckland Zoo Administration Building / Ignite Architects - More Images+ 8

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Zoo, Other Public Administration Buildings
Auckland, New Zealand
  • Design Team : Grant Armstrong, Grant Bannatyne, Vesna Paligora
  • Workplace Advisory : BGIS
  • Constructions : NZ Strong
  • Building Services : ECS
  • Fire Engineers : Crossfire
  • Quantity Surveyor / Cost Consultant : White Associates
  • City : Auckland
  • Country : New Zealand
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Auckland Zoo Administration Building / Ignite Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Stairs, Chair, Windows, Handrail, Beam
© Simon Devitt

Text description provided by the architects. Fully equipped to support sustainable growth, The Auckland Zoo Administration Building conveys a timeless, natural quality. The 400sqm building is an open and flexible space designed to support an efficient, healthy workplace. As an extension to the original administration building, it has all the qualities you would associate with its unique site – natural light, greenery, and a relaxed working environment consistent with the people that work there. Working alongside workplace strategist BGIS, the team achieved a skillful integration of workplace design, resulting in a space that supports sustainable growth through flexibility, productivity and engagement.

Save this picture!
Auckland Zoo Administration Building / Ignite Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Simon Devitt

There are no assigned desks and plenty of space for collaboration and reflection - most notably the library shelves and soft furnishings on the mezzanine floor. The mezzanine also provides a view over the Pridelands, giving staff some connectivity with the public spaces. The long horizontal line of the building balances privacy from the public on one side and openness on the other via a fully glazed façade. The reception and an open-plan kitchen form the heart of the building, with the visitor waiting area integral to the chit-chat of kitchen interactions.

Save this picture!
Auckland Zoo Administration Building / Ignite Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Beam
© Simon Devitt
Save this picture!
Auckland Zoo Administration Building / Ignite Architects - Image 12 of 13
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Auckland Zoo Administration Building / Ignite Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Jason Mann

The design team chose low-maintenance, cost-effective, sustainably sourced materials to reflect Auckland Zoo’s environmental values. Outside, the mix of vertical timber cladding, fins, and louvers sits comfortably alongside steel roofing and joinery. Inside, the exposed large-span timber laminated portals create structure, while at the same time delivering a flexible, column-free workspace.

Save this picture!
Auckland Zoo Administration Building / Ignite Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Simon Devitt
Save this picture!
Auckland Zoo Administration Building / Ignite Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Handrail
© Simon Devitt

The building has a low energy profile with natural light and passive ventilation. Vertical timber fins on the glazed side of the building exterior provide shading from the sun – and protection for birds in flight. Horizontal louvers at the lower and upper levels control air movement, so in summer months heat is drawn away from the glazing, with the equal and opposite effect in cooler seasons.

Save this picture!
Auckland Zoo Administration Building / Ignite Architects - Exterior Photography
© Simon Devitt

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Motions Rd, Western Springs, Auckland 1022, New Zealand

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Ignite Architects
Office

Materials

WoodGlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLearningzooPublic ArchitectureGovernmentOther Public Administration buildingsNew Zealand
Cite: "Auckland Zoo Administration Building / Ignite Architects" 17 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992366/auckland-zoo-administration-building-ignite-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags