World
House Campo de Ourique / Atelier 106

House Campo de Ourique / Atelier 106

House Campo de Ourique / Atelier 106 - Interior Photography, WindowsHouse Campo de Ourique / Atelier 106 - Interior Photography, Closet, WindowsHouse Campo de Ourique / Atelier 106 - Interior Photography, Windows, CountertopHouse Campo de Ourique / Atelier 106 - Interior Photography, KitchenHouse Campo de Ourique / Atelier 106 - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments, Apartment Interiors
Lisbon, Portugal
  • Architects: Atelier 106
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1378 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Do Mal o Menos
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Cayabima , PORVENTURA, Superbotânica
  • Lead Architects : Marta Galvão Teles, Filipa Taborda, Ana Lucia Santana
  • Construction : Cayabima - Marco Sampaio
  • Marazzi Ceramic Coatings : JRBotas - Tiago Botas
  • Kitchen : koklatt miguel - Miguel Veiga Santos
  • Engineering Specialties Hydrostructures : Hugo Campos
  • Program : Apartamento T3
  • City : Lisbon
  • Country : Portugal
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
House Campo de Ourique / Atelier 106 - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© Do Mal o Menos

Text description provided by the architects. The Project House Campo de Ourique aims to recover an apartment that, thanks to the development of the city and its modern requirements, saw the rise from both sides of two new buildings with garages. At that moment the very history of that neighborhood was unknown, demonstrating clear marks of the times of construction and metamorphosis that define it.

House Campo de Ourique / Atelier 106 - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Do Mal o Menos
House Campo de Ourique / Atelier 106 - Image 28 of 30
Plan
House Campo de Ourique / Atelier 106 - Interior Photography, Windows
© Do Mal o Menos
House Campo de Ourique / Atelier 106 - Interior Photography, Windows
© Do Mal o Menos

The remaining heritage showed serious signs of prolonged deterioration and illustrated a time and a family individuality that wanted to be preserved and transported to the new generations, but with the urgency of a profound intervention that would stop its degradation.

House Campo de Ourique / Atelier 106 - Interior Photography, Windows, Countertop
© Do Mal o Menos
House Campo de Ourique / Atelier 106 - Interior Photography
© Do Mal o Menos

The purpose of the project was to enable an alteration that enhanced the existing one, namely the ceilings worked, the decorative frames between the ceiling and the walls, or the old crockery cabinets, thus managing to recover and establish a reading with new elements that emerge discreetly, but essentially such as the iron that reinforces the structure, the carpentry of right lines and others. With the necessary autonomy, the new design merges into the logic of the whole, of the house.

House Campo de Ourique / Atelier 106 - Interior Photography
© Do Mal o Menos
House Campo de Ourique / Atelier 106 - Interior Photography, Closet, Windows
© Do Mal o Menos

It was chosen to redo all the walls and pavement, recovering the peculiar materials such as the pinned running board and the stucco worked with molds made on site and the lioz stone. The spaces became wider and more fluid, inviting a more contemporary experience.

House Campo de Ourique / Atelier 106 - Interior Photography, Windows
© Do Mal o Menos
House Campo de Ourique / Atelier 106 - Interior Photography, Windows
© Do Mal o Menos

Project location

Address:R. 4 Infantry, 1350 Lisbon, Portugal

