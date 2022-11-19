Morchoisne House / Depeyre Morand Architectures

+ 15

Project Design : Éléonore Morand, Arnaud Depeyre

City : Morigny-Champigny

Country : France

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of the extension on the west corner of an existing house, located in the center of Bonvilliers, a small town in the French countryside.

A rectangular parallelepiped is added to the existing façade to extend the living space of the house. The extension is positioned in opposition to the classical architecture of the existing house, with a raw and minimalist design. The connection of the different masonry materials creates homogeneity.

On the south facade, part of the existing façade is pierced and extended. A 10m wide bay window frames the view: the countryside extends towards the horizon and fields change according to the seasons.

On the west façade, the extension is located 3m from the existing façade. A bay window gives a view of the garden of the house and a window onto the farmyard.

The whole building is built of raw concrete. The joineries are in dark aluminum, and all the windows are of fixed bays except for the one giving onto the courtyard.

Inside, the interior is preserved as it is within the cut, as a way of archiving the history and traces of the building.