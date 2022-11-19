Submit a Project Advertise
Morchoisne House / Depeyre Morand Architectures - Exterior Photography, WindowsMorchoisne House / Depeyre Morand Architectures - Exterior Photography, WindowsMorchoisne House / Depeyre Morand Architectures - Exterior Photography, WindowsMorchoisne House / Depeyre Morand Architectures - Interior Photography, Glass, WindowsMorchoisne House / Depeyre Morand Architectures - More Images

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Extension
Morigny-Champigny, France
Save this picture!
Morchoisne House / Depeyre Morand Architectures - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Brigitte Bouillot

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of the extension on the west corner of an existing house, located in the center of Bonvilliers, a small town in the French countryside.

Save this picture!
Morchoisne House / Depeyre Morand Architectures - Interior Photography
© Brigitte Bouillot
Save this picture!
Morchoisne House / Depeyre Morand Architectures - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Brigitte Bouillot

A rectangular parallelepiped is added to the existing façade to extend the living space of the house. The extension is positioned in opposition to the classical architecture of the existing house, with a raw and minimalist design. The connection of the different masonry materials creates homogeneity.

Save this picture!
Morchoisne House / Depeyre Morand Architectures - Image 13 of 20
Floor Plan

On the south facade, part of the existing façade is pierced and extended. A 10m wide bay window frames the view: the countryside extends towards the horizon and fields change according to the seasons.

Save this picture!
Morchoisne House / Depeyre Morand Architectures - Interior Photography, Glass, Column
© Brigitte Bouillot
Save this picture!
Morchoisne House / Depeyre Morand Architectures - Interior Photography, Windows
© Brigitte Bouillot

On the west façade, the extension is located 3m from the existing façade. A bay window gives a view of the garden of the house and a window onto the farmyard.

Save this picture!
Morchoisne House / Depeyre Morand Architectures - Image 16 of 20
Section
Save this picture!
Morchoisne House / Depeyre Morand Architectures - Image 14 of 20
Elevation

The whole building is built of raw concrete. The joineries are in dark aluminum, and all the windows are of fixed bays except for the one giving onto the courtyard.

Save this picture!
Morchoisne House / Depeyre Morand Architectures - Interior Photography, Windows
© Brigitte Bouillot
Save this picture!
Morchoisne House / Depeyre Morand Architectures - Interior Photography, Glass, Windows
© Brigitte Bouillot

Inside, the interior is preserved as it is within the cut, as a way of archiving the history and traces of the building.

Save this picture!
Morchoisne House / Depeyre Morand Architectures - Interior Photography, Windows
© Brigitte Bouillot

Project gallery

