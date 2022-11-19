Submit a Project Advertise
Villa Hoefsevonder / HILBERINKBOSCH Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, WaterfrontVilla Hoefsevonder / HILBERINKBOSCH Architecten - Exterior Photography, FacadeVilla Hoefsevonder / HILBERINKBOSCH Architecten - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeVilla Hoefsevonder / HILBERINKBOSCH Architecten - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, BeamVilla Hoefsevonder / HILBERINKBOSCH Architecten

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Berlicum, The Netherlands
Villa Hoefsevonder / HILBERINKBOSCH Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Waterfront
© René de Wit

Text description provided by the architects. The Hoefsevonder estate is a new nature reserve of almost 6 hectares with room for two houses of which we designed one. The rural house on the southern plot is optimally located in the sun, adjacent to the new nature reserve with wet grasslands, flower meadows, and forest plots, and has an open view of the farm landscape. The plot is bordered by wooded banks and a wide ditch where deer pass and roam in the evening.

Villa Hoefsevonder / HILBERINKBOSCH Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows
© René de Wit
Villa Hoefsevonder / HILBERINKBOSCH Architecten - Exterior Photography, Facade
© René de Wit
Villa Hoefsevonder / HILBERINKBOSCH Architecten - Image 14 of 15
Plans

This new landscape continues on the property's plot, in a garden with wildflowers, grasses, and a natural swimming pond. Slightly raised above the landscape, the house stands asymmetrically on a large concrete terrace, creating more space for seating on the south side.

Villa Hoefsevonder / HILBERINKBOSCH Architecten - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© René de Wit
Villa Hoefsevonder / HILBERINKBOSCH Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows
© René de Wit

A large roof, loosely placed on simple, thin, round columns, protects the living area. On the ground floor, there is a complete living, dining, and sleeping program. The upper floor has a large office with a distant view over the surrounding landscape. Here are also the extra bedrooms for the children and guests.}

Villa Hoefsevonder / HILBERINKBOSCH Architecten - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© René de Wit
Villa Hoefsevonder / HILBERINKBOSCH Architecten - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© René de Wit
Villa Hoefsevonder / HILBERINKBOSCH Architecten - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© René de Wit

The materials of this house support the relaxed location in a natural agricultural landscape. The roof covering is made of ceramic slates in mixed orange-brown color, matching the surrounding farms and barns, which are often covered with orange tiles. Wooden parts in a dark color envelop the more private residential functions. And where the interior opens up to the landscape, the boundary is formed by large glass fronts with thin aluminum frames. The large sliding doors can be set up, allowing the outside to blow in.

Villa Hoefsevonder / HILBERINKBOSCH Architecten - Exterior Photography, Facade
© René de Wit

Project gallery

