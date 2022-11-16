Submit a Project Advertise
De-Hostel / Studio APL

De-Hostel / Studio APL

De-Hostel / Studio APL - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard, Interior Photography

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hostel
Taiwan
  • Main Designer : Pei-An Li
  • Engineering Management : Pei-Chen Li
  • Designers : Hui-Chi Chen, Yu-Feng Sung
  • Country : Taiwan
De-Hostel / Studio APL - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates

Text description provided by the architects. The countryside has increasingly been the topic of discussion in recent years. From urban planning and land use zoning, there is an ambiguity of mixed-use structure that often wanders on the edge of regulations. It has brought many chaotic, rough but self-contained miniature spatial patterns. In Zhutian, we try to explore how to regenerate the structures left by the agricultural relics through several projects. Dexing Rice Factory, built in 1942, is the grain bureau for the rural area of ​​Pingtung in southern Taiwan. Once a place for rice storage and for children to play and it has remained the Hakka house (Huo fáng) in everyone's mind.

De-Hostel / Studio APL - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates
De-Hostel / Studio APL - Image 37 of 46
Plans - First & Second Floors
De-Hostel / Studio APL - Interior Photography
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates
De-Hostel / Studio APL - Exterior Photography
© Mai Studio

A mixed house of residence and business - Taking "old" as the origin of the concept, we reorganized the private warehouse buildings and landscape fields in front of the existing wooden structure train station. Our design retains the old structures and explores the disappearing traditional Hakka building typology (Huo fáng). We think, design, and work closely together with local partners. In practice, through the materials and construction methods commonly used by the local people, the familiarity of memory is reconfigured and perpetuated; the long-term heat of Pingtung and the humid rainy days in July and August each year were important considerations to find out possible architectural forms and one that would spatially reflect the contemporary lifestyle. We try to find a symbiotic dialogue and exchange through materiality, on the texture of the mixed house, the building type known as Tòu tiān cuò by the Taiwanese people, and the iron warehouse. Taking Zhutian Township as the base for the settlement space, created a new neighborhood relationship belonging to the south.

De-Hostel / Studio APL - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Ciao,Pie!
De-Hostel / Studio APL - Image 44 of 46
Section C-C
De-Hostel / Studio APL - Interior Photography
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates
De-Hostel / Studio APL - Interior Photography, Forest
© Ciao,Pie!

51 Voids - The predecessor of De Hostel was the Grain Bureau, it was also the original family home of Mr. Zhang De Cai, the founder of Dexing Rice Factory. After the third generation of Zhang sisters, it became the first site in Zhutian to provide visitor accommodation. The building type of Tòu tiān cuò is a common living space in rural settlements. This used to be next to the warehouse of Dexing Rice Factory. After the decline of the industry, the warehouse buildings and the grain bureau were divided and were made independent of different landlords. The old grain bureau was also rented out to outsiders in the past. In 2018, when we were discussing with the Zhang sisters how to present the lively scenery at the grain bureau, this became the main topic of thinking.

De-Hostel / Studio APL - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates
De-Hostel / Studio APL - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates

The old truss footholds of the mountain-shaped roof trusses were left on the outer wall of the existing building, and the ‘voids’ were arranged in an orderly manner on the reinforced brickwork as part of the old roof truss wooden beams, embedded into the brick wall. The new exterior wall retains the old wooden beam voids and recreates 51 voids with different functions such as; window openings, wind openings, light openings, plant openings, memory voids, small voids in that birds can live, etc. The new building skin is hand-made and expressed through the traditional stone washing method and the small red stones on the wall feel like rice grains. Due to the division of land property rights, an opening was cut. The entrance of the hostel on the ground floor retreats to form a resident’s front yard and the street space can also be extended to make an internal semi-outdoor space. The private area on the ground floor is semi-open to the public on weekends creating a small gathering space.

De-Hostel / Studio APL - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates
De-Hostel / Studio APL - Image 38 of 46
Plans - Third & Fourth Floors
De-Hostel / Studio APL - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates
De-Hostel / Studio APL - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates

The pool in the atrium is a visual line that guides people along its edge toward the entrance of the building. The water source is drawn from the abundant groundwater layer and the microclimate can be adjusted on a sunny afternoon. When there is no water, the small square can be used for events and activities. The glass roof is made of brick-red volcanic stones to achieve a shading effect. The sun shines through the stone gaps and the light and shadow are sprinkled on the terrazzo floor. The second floor is a six-bed backpack room, bathroom area, and lounge. Each independent bed has its own storage and clothes space. On the third floor, the garden in the middle serves as the focal point of the two-family rooms. From here follow the spiral staircase up to the top garden and the owner's room. The vertical circulation forms a natural wind tunnel from the bottom to the top, a low-tech construction method. Now 51 years later, by preserving the old atmosphere and reimagining and recreating the new neighborhood relationship. Let the members of the extended family have a place to return to and the opportunity to meet again in the architecture.

De-Hostel / Studio APL - Brick
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates
De-Hostel / Studio APL - Image 42 of 46
Section A-A
De-Hostel / Studio APL - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade, Arch, Arcade
© Ciao,Pie!
De-Hostel / Studio APL - Image 40 of 46
West Elevation

New Neighborhood Relations and Semi-Public Courtyard Architecture - We ask whether architecture can improve the public environment. After the third and fourth generations of the family took over the operation, the hostel built a pocket garden through the open space on the ground floor, connecting to the market in Zhutian Yiyuan park on weekends. This opening guides visitors into the private space and the guests staying at the hostel to participate together through activities. It is available to rent for various events and activities both day and night and will also become the home of the big family. Time is the section of memory. All old things should be considered, treated, and preserved in a careful manner. This reuse and redesign of the old industrial buildings in Zhutian Township will continue to evolve, and the old boundary will gradually shape the new courtyard housing space.

De-Hostel / Studio APL - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates

Project location

Address:Pingtung County, Taiwan

Studio APL
ConcreteBrick

Hospitality Architecture, Lodging, Hostel, Taiwan
Cite: "De-Hostel / Studio APL" 16 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992233/de-hostel-studio-apl> ISSN 0719-8884

