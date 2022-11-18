Submit a Project Advertise
World
SAOIR House / refresh*design - Interior Photography, Facade, WindowsSAOIR House / refresh*design - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, TableSAOIR House / refresh*design - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Beam, Chair, WindowsSAOIR House / refresh*design - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Chair, HandrailSAOIR House / refresh*design - More Images+ 11

Fortitude Valley, Australia
SAOIR House / refresh*design - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Table
© Christopher Frederick Jones

Text description provided by the architects. Saoir is a luxury residence formed around an existing workers' cottage in a vibrant inner-city suburb of Brisbane. Located on a small 256 m2 inner-city lot with overlooking neighbors and limited access to sunlight the project maximizes its connection to the outdoors whilst maintaining privacy and access to light, air and breezes – creating a residence perfectly suited for the Brisbane subtropical climate.

SAOIR House / refresh*design - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Christopher Frederick Jones
SAOIR House / refresh*design - Image 15 of 16
Plans
SAOIR House / refresh*design - Interior Photography
© Christopher Frederick Jones

The project is split into three distinct volumes, each linked and grounded by a concrete datum that forms a base for the plunge pool and feature stair. The centrally located and covered courtyard links the original cottage to the new extension, and through its generous double-height space, allows vistas through the house, generating a sense of lightness and spaciousness. The extension, taking formal qualities from the original cottage, reads as a separate volume that addresses the rear street.

SAOIR House / refresh*design - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Christopher Frederick Jones
SAOIR House / refresh*design - Image 16 of 16
Section and Elevation

Contemporary additions are seen as an extension and evolution of the original, focusing on craft to shape the form and feel of the home. A muted tonality is used throughout, binding the spaces and reinforcing a sense of flow adding warmth through timber and joinery along the way.

SAOIR House / refresh*design - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Beam, Chair, Windows
© Christopher Frederick Jones

Saoir is an example of compact inner-city luxury living, its restrained material palette, use of soft filtered light, and minimalist detailing allow a seamless union between old and new, creating a climatically responsive, beautiful, and ultimately – very liveable family home in a small space within the city. 

SAOIR House / refresh*design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam, Bedroom
© Christopher Frederick Jones
SAOIR House / refresh*design - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Chair, Handrail
© Christopher Frederick Jones

In its familiarity and warmth, SAOIR — the Gaelic Scottish word for carpenter becomes an expanded contemporary home, connected and openly engaging with its context, climate, and history.

SAOIR House / refresh*design - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Christopher Frederick Jones

Project gallery

refresh*design
Wood

