Little Manly House / CHROFI

Project Director : Tai Rophia

Project Lead : Fraser Mudge

Country : Australia

Text description provided by the architects. Little Manly House is located nearby Little Manly Beach at the base of Manly’s Eastern Hill. The house enjoys oblique views across the street to the harbor to the southwest while the topography rises from the rear yard to the northeast with established trees providing a green sense of enclosure to the rear of the property.

Being at the base of the Eastern Hill, the property is subject to overland flows and rivulets when it rains as runoff finds its way to the harbor. The site, therefore, has a lushness that has been drawn into the design of the house and gardens. Terraced platforms and waterways guide the movement of water giving the garden more complexity, function, and connection to place.

Our principal concept for the arrangement of the house was to create a level ground plane for living within a secluded lush garden perimeter. The primary living level comprises a series of loosely connected living and workspaces and an outdoor living room immersed in the garden.

The topography of the site has been manipulated with much of the site artificially elevated to make this level platform with garaging and ancillary spaces housed beneath at street level, then bedrooms and bathrooms located above.

The look and feel of the house were inspired by our client’s attraction to mid-century modern architecture and the iconic homes of Palm Springs USA. The house is a contemporary version of these early homes expressing itself as an arrangement of well-proportioned rectilinear volumes dressed in carefully composed minimalist facade elements.