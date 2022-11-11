N.H Apartment / Nguyen Thanh Trung Architects

+ 11

Apartments • Vietnam Architects: Nguyen Thanh Trung Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 960 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Nguyen Thanh Trung

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Eidai wood flooring , Son Ha Manufacturers :

Lead Architect : Nguyen Thanh Trung

Design Team : Doan Thi Thu Trang, Nguyen Thanh Trung

Engineering : Doan Thi Thu Trang

Landscape : Doan Thi Thu Trang

Country : Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. The project is a 6-storey serviced apartment project built in Hoang Mai - Hanoi. The extended façade is a system of green and wooden balconies, creating a conventional separation between the outside and the inside, placed on a base block with bare concrete.

Save this picture! Plan - Level 01 and 02

In the reception hall, we created an Oak plywood staircase that rotates 45 degrees to go up to the upper floor, which is a cafe space with natural oak floors. In the context of a fairly densely populated area, with a system of large glass doors and rows of green trees stretching all over the façade outside the living spaces of the upper floors, the building will bring peace and a sense of ease. Bear and relax for the residents inside, they will have a very peaceful place to return to.

Save this picture! Plan - Level 03, 04 and 05

With an area of ​​160m2 on each floor, we interweave a combination of one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, all of which are tiled with Wood floors and Veneer wood furniture, combined with a contemporary design with nuances gentle, and elegant.

Because the building is located in a humid monsoon tropical climate, in order to cool the house in the summer, the wooden louvers and trees, in addition to contributing beauty to the space of each apartment, will also work its basic is to reduce direct sunlight on large glass panels and cool interior space. The roof has been designed with an extra layer of insulation. It's a layer of mesh and stone is spread over it, creating a gap with the concrete ceiling, allowing heat to be released quickly when the sun goes down.