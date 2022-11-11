Submit a Project Advertise
World
N.H Apartment / Nguyen Thanh Trung Architects

N.H Apartment / Nguyen Thanh Trung Architects
N.H Apartment / Nguyen Thanh Trung Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Nguyen Thanh Trung

N.H Apartment / Nguyen Thanh Trung Architects - Exterior Photography, WindowsN.H Apartment / Nguyen Thanh Trung Architects - Interior Photography, StairsN.H Apartment / Nguyen Thanh Trung Architects - Interior Photography, TableN.H Apartment / Nguyen Thanh Trung Architects - Interior Photography, BedroomN.H Apartment / Nguyen Thanh Trung Architects - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartments
Vietnam
  • Architects: Nguyen Thanh Trung Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  960
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Nguyen Thanh Trung
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Eidai wood flooring, Son Ha
  • Lead Architect : Nguyen Thanh Trung
N.H Apartment / Nguyen Thanh Trung Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Nguyen Thanh Trung

Text description provided by the architects. The project is a 6-storey serviced apartment project built in Hoang Mai - Hanoi. The extended façade is a system of green and wooden balconies, creating a conventional separation between the outside and the inside, placed on a base block with bare concrete.

N.H Apartment / Nguyen Thanh Trung Architects - Image 13 of 16
Plan - Level 01 and 02
N.H Apartment / Nguyen Thanh Trung Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Nguyen Thanh Trung

In the reception hall, we created an Oak plywood staircase that rotates 45 degrees to go up to the upper floor, which is a cafe space with natural oak floors. In the context of a fairly densely populated area, with a system of large glass doors and rows of green trees stretching all over the façade outside the living spaces of the upper floors, the building will bring peace and a sense of ease. Bear and relax for the residents inside, they will have a very peaceful place to return to.

N.H Apartment / Nguyen Thanh Trung Architects - Interior Photography, Table
© Nguyen Thanh Trung
N.H Apartment / Nguyen Thanh Trung Architects - Image 14 of 16
Plan - Level 03, 04 and 05
N.H Apartment / Nguyen Thanh Trung Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Nguyen Thanh Trung

With an area of ​​160m2 on each floor, we interweave a combination of one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, all of which are tiled with Wood floors and Veneer wood furniture, combined with a contemporary design with nuances gentle, and elegant.

N.H Apartment / Nguyen Thanh Trung Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Nguyen Thanh Trung

Because the building is located in a humid monsoon tropical climate, in order to cool the house in the summer, the wooden louvers and trees, in addition to contributing beauty to the space of each apartment, will also work its basic is to reduce direct sunlight on large glass panels and cool interior space. The roof has been designed with an extra layer of insulation. It's a layer of mesh and stone is spread over it, creating a gap with the concrete ceiling, allowing heat to be released quickly when the sun goes down.

N.H Apartment / Nguyen Thanh Trung Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Nguyen Thanh Trung

